Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*  (Read 24335 times)

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #75 on: August 10, 2024, 11:30:17 AM »
Next episode on Tuesday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #76 on: August 13, 2024, 11:21:58 AM »
More on Saturday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #77 on: August 17, 2024, 11:30:08 AM »
Pit Stop on Monday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #78 on: August 19, 2024, 11:29:38 AM »
Austria tomorrow.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #79 on: August 20, 2024, 10:49:47 AM »
wow what a crazy route! after Austria the teams will continue to Germany.
today Austria, Thursday in Munich, and Saturday the "90' minute elimination" at the Allianz Arena.
what do you think is their next destination?
I think it will be Zambia / Bulgaria / Mongolia / South Korea.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #80 on: August 20, 2024, 11:27:03 AM »
Quote from: aviva23 on August 20, 2024, 10:49:47 AM
I think it will be Zambia / Bulgaria / Mongolia / South Korea.

With regards to Zambia, I think Yehuda was just attending a music festival there before filming began. To further clarify, the Zambia photo in sightings was posted when they were in Senegal.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #81 on: August 21, 2024, 10:46:51 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on August 20, 2024, 11:27:03 AM
Quote from: aviva23 on August 20, 2024, 10:49:47 AM
I think it will be Zambia / Bulgaria / Mongolia / South Korea.

With regards to Zambia, I think Yehuda was just attending a music festival there before filming began. To further clarify, the Zambia photo in sightings was posted when they were in Senegal.

I think you might right, after they left Senegal, Yehuda says that the teams left Africa.
so they won't be in Zambia in this season.
here is my guessing to the entire race, and the legs that already aired.

leg 1: Iceland - 1st elimination
leg 2: Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar - Morocco - 2nd elimination
leg 3: Morocco - 3rd elimination
leg 4: Morocco - Senegal - 4th elimination
leg 5: Senegal - Azerbaijan - 5th elimination
leg 6: Azerbaijan - Austria - Germany - 6th elimination ?
i think somewhere between legs 6-9 it will be a non-elimination leg. just don't which one.
leg 7: Germany - Bulgaria -
leg 8: Bulgaria - Mongolia
leg 9: Mongolia - South Korea
leg 10: South Korea - Vietnam - quarter-finals (5 teams left, according to the voting board)
leg 11: Vietnam - New Zealand - Semi finals (final 4)
leg 12: New Zealand - final

another scenario could be that they went to Singapore or maybe India instead of Bulgaria.
but i'm quite sure they were in South Korea and Mongolia.
the only thing i'm sure about it that there will be at least one leg without elimination and that the final country is New Zealand
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #82 on: August 22, 2024, 11:26:04 AM »
Next one on Saturday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #83 on: August 24, 2024, 11:28:16 AM »
Mongolia on Monday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #84 on: August 24, 2024, 04:51:26 PM »
So we were wrong about Bulgaria?

At least we won't have to wait long to see it, because TAR37 was confirmed to have gone there
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #85 on: August 26, 2024, 11:24:58 AM »
More tomorrow.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #86 on: August 27, 2024, 11:26:03 AM »
Pit Stop Saturday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #87 on: August 31, 2024, 11:25:31 AM »
Seoul tomorrow.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #88 on: August 31, 2024, 01:12:57 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on August 24, 2024, 04:51:26 PM
So we were wrong about Bulgaria?

yes, we wrong about Bulgaria, it doesn't seems like they are going to  back again to Europe.
my guess is next destination is South Korea, and after that is Vietnam,
New Zealand is the final country, but i'm not sure if the semi-final is in New-Zealand too, because it is known that the amazing race has visit 13 countries, while Mongolia is the 9th country, so it means 4 more leftt.
what other country can they visit between Vietnam and New-Zealand? i hope for Fiji but it is unlikely to happen. maybe it will be Thailand/Cambodia/Laos/Austraila.
and beside, i don't think we will see a non-elimination leg.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #89 on: September 01, 2024, 07:30:00 AM »
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #90 on: September 02, 2024, 11:26:12 AM »
Squid Games tomorrow.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #91 on: September 03, 2024, 11:26:10 AM »
Pit Stop with a twist on Thursday.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:25:42 AM »
Partner Swap shenanigans on Saturday.
