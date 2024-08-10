Quote from: aviva23 on August 20, 2024, 10:49:47 AM I think it will be Zambia / Bulgaria / Mongolia / South Korea.



With regards to Zambia, I think Yehuda was just attending a music festival there before filming began. To further clarify, the Zambia photo in sightings was posted when they were in Senegal.



I think you might right, after they left Senegal, Yehuda says that the teams left Africa.so they won't be in Zambia in this season.here is my guessing to the entire race, and the legs that already aired.leg 1: Iceland - 1st eliminationleg 2: Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar - Morocco - 2nd eliminationleg 3: Morocco - 3rd eliminationleg 4: Morocco - Senegal - 4th eliminationleg 5: Senegal - Azerbaijan - 5th eliminationleg 6: Azerbaijan - Austria - Germany - 6th elimination ?i think somewhere between legs 6-9 it will be a non-elimination leg. just don't which one.leg 7: Germany - Bulgaria -leg 8: Bulgaria - Mongolialeg 9: Mongolia - South Korealeg 10: South Korea - Vietnam - quarter-finals (5 teams left, according to the voting board)leg 11: Vietnam - New Zealand - Semi finals (final 4)leg 12: New Zealand - finalanother scenario could be that they went to Singapore or maybe India instead of Bulgaria.but i'm quite sure they were in South Korea and Mongolia.the only thing i'm sure about it that there will be at least one leg without elimination and that the final country is New Zealand