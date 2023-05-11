Here's a summary.



Thursday May 11: Teams were spotted in Reykjavik.

Saturday May 13: Photo of U-Turn vote board displaying 13 teams was posted. Yehuda also posted a shout-out to a friend back home on his IG story in a van.

Sunday May 14: 12 teams were spotted in Malaga, Spain.

Monday May 15: Teams were spotted in Tangier, Morocco.

Tuesday May 16: Certain this was a rest day.



I can't find any info confirming a leg in Israel, but I'm also not 100% on two Iceland legs outside of the one U-Turn photo. It is possible that Hallgrímskirkja (location of U-Turn vote) was the Pit Stop for the first leg. Teams then voted outside the church for the second leg and went out to the glaciers. If this is true, then we started with 14 teams and might not have any NELs.