HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*

« Reply #25 on: May 11, 2023, 03:14:41 PM »
As was the case with previous seasons, could we assume Iceland is leg 2 and they had one in Israel?
« Reply #26 on: May 11, 2023, 03:31:08 PM »
The teams were still in Israel on Monday waiting to start. They could have done a leg in Israel on Tuesday or Wednesday and we missed it, or the first leg started in Iceland.
« Reply #27 on: May 17, 2023, 08:51:41 PM »
So far the route is Israel -> Iceland -> Spain -> Morocco. Heading Westward to the Americas would make sense. I wonder if they possibly couldve picked up the original Brazilian and American legs for TARAUS5?
« Reply #28 on: May 17, 2023, 09:46:36 PM »
Here's a summary.

Thursday May 11: Teams were spotted in Reykjavik.
Saturday May 13: Photo of U-Turn vote board displaying 13 teams was posted. Yehuda also posted a shout-out to a friend back home on his IG story in a van.
Sunday May 14: 12 teams were spotted in Malaga, Spain.
Monday May 15: Teams were spotted in Tangier, Morocco.
Tuesday May 16: Certain this was a rest day.

I can't find any info confirming a leg in Israel, but I'm also not 100% on two Iceland legs outside of the one U-Turn photo. It is possible that Hallgrímskirkja (location of U-Turn vote) was the Pit Stop for the first leg. Teams then voted outside the church for the second leg and went out to the glaciers. If this is true, then we started with 14 teams and might not have any NELs.
« Reply #29 on: May 18, 2023, 11:20:57 AM »
If memory serves correctly this will be the first visit to the Arab world! I wonder how they will approach this?
« Reply #30 on: May 18, 2023, 11:27:37 AM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 18, 2023, 11:20:57 AM
If memory serves correctly this will be the first visit to the Arab world! I wonder how they will approach this?

I checked the list of countries they've been to, and yeah it is. It'll be an interesting leg from their perspective.
« Reply #31 on: May 18, 2023, 06:30:53 PM »
Israel and Morocco began normalizing relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords. Would not be surprising if they also go to Bahrain and UAE in the future. Would be a nice step forward for the countries.
« Reply #32 on: May 18, 2023, 06:37:16 PM »
^

It would also be neat if Oman were to streamline relations as well, seeing as its last visit by any edition was/is much further back than the seasons in the thirties, i.e. just before the shift to HD.
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 08:46:39 PM
After looking at Yehudas instagram, are we even sure that Victoria Falls is confirmed?

The only thing we can say with absolute certainty is that Yehuda attended a concert at Victoria Falls. At the same time, a DJ posted an IG story with Yehuda dated two weeks ago.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17966662535386053/


Quote from: Zack. on May 21, 2023, 11:02:00 PM
I'm not usually in these parts but it looks like Yehuda was in Zambia a few days ago (possibly Victoria Falls) https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZLRW1M251/

The same person who tagged Yehuda also arrived in Zambia two weeks ago and likely posted a photo dump after leaving.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18365419483010488/
