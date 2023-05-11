« previous next »
As was the case with previous seasons, could we assume Iceland is leg 2 and they had one in Israel?
The teams were still in Israel on Monday waiting to start. They could have done a leg in Israel on Tuesday or Wednesday and we missed it, or the first leg started in Iceland.
So far the route is Israel -> Iceland -> Spain -> Morocco. Heading Westward to the Americas would make sense. I wonder if they possibly couldve picked up the original Brazilian and American legs for TARAUS5?
Here's a summary.

Thursday May 11: Teams were spotted in Reykjavik.
Saturday May 13: Photo of U-Turn vote board displaying 13 teams was posted. Yehuda also posted a shout-out to a friend back home on his IG story in a van.
Sunday May 14: 12 teams were spotted in Malaga, Spain.
Monday May 15: Teams were spotted in Tangier, Morocco.
Tuesday May 16: Certain this was a rest day.

I can't find any info confirming a leg in Israel, but I'm also not 100% on two Iceland legs outside of the one U-Turn photo. It is possible that Hallgrímskirkja (location of U-Turn vote) was the Pit Stop for the first leg. Teams then voted outside the church for the second leg and went out to the glaciers. If this is true, then we started with 14 teams and might not have any NELs.
