The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard

The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« on: August 31, 2021, 10:06:37 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #1 on: September 28, 2021, 09:16:36 PM »
Former Bachelor and football player Jesse Palmer will be the new permanent host of The Bachelor.

Link: https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/jesse-palmer-the-bachelor-host-chris-harrison-replacement-1235075856/

(Note: Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe still host The Bachelorette.)
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #2 on: November 30, 2021, 09:11:01 PM »
First promo of the new season of The Bachelor

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cacHwVlQnYE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cacHwVlQnYE</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #3 on: November 30, 2021, 09:27:15 PM »
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #4 on: December 01, 2021, 10:58:44 AM »
ABC Press Release

Following an emotional and tear-stained exit from Michelles season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard will step into the role of The Bachelor for the shows upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series landmark 20th year. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of The Bachelorette, where he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of criticsa group of fifth-grade students. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life. Claytons journey as The Bachelor premieres on the previously announced date of MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/clayton-echard-set-as-leading-man-for-season-26-of-the-bachelor-premiering-jan-3-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #5 on: December 07, 2021, 09:59:21 AM »
Sneak Peek: 'The Bachelor' 2022 with Clayton Echard - The Bachelorette

Clayton Echard is the new Bachelor for 2022, and we've got a sneak peek at his season -- which could be the most dramatic ever. Beware of spoilers, but we just couldn't wait to share!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u2gBiyZN7bc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u2gBiyZN7bc</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #6 on: December 22, 2021, 11:25:52 AM »
ABC Press Release

2601  Clayton Echards journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-season-premiere-2601-1-3/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #7 on: December 22, 2021, 11:31:14 AM »
Full Trailer: "The Bachelor" 2022 with Clayton Echard

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qk5WXJfckBc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qk5WXJfckBc</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #8 on: January 04, 2022, 10:24:54 AM »
Full Season Preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQBIcGopjnE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQBIcGopjnE</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #9 on: January 04, 2022, 10:37:56 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 1 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-1/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #10 on: January 04, 2022, 01:35:07 PM »
ABC Press Release



2602  Clayton moves forward in his journey to find love with the 22 incredible women who remain. After moving into the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the pandemic began, these eligible singles are ready to kick off a week of dates! On the seasons first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share. Later, one lucky lady flies high with Clayton on the first one-on-one date featuring a surprise musical performance by Amanda Jordan; and Ziwe stops by the second group date to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes. After the dates have all ended, a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed. Will Clayton be forced to do something that no other Bachelor has ever done before? Find out on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 22 women who will vie for Claytons heart are the following:

    Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.

    Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

    Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

    Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.

    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

    Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

    Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

    Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

    Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.

    Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

    Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

    Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

    Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

    Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.

    Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

    Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

    Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford, Conn.



Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2602-1-10/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #11 on: January 13, 2022, 11:06:19 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 2 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-2/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #12 on: January 19, 2022, 06:55:53 PM »
ABC Press Release

2603  Following last weeks cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, its time to kick up some sand when former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesnt end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 22 women who will vie for Claytons heart are the following:

    Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.
    Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
    Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.
    Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.
    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
    Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
    Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.
    Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.
    Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.
    Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.
    Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas
    Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
    Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.
    Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.
    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
    Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.
    Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.
    Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
    Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas
    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
    Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.
    Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford, Conn.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2603-1-24/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #13 on: January 26, 2022, 11:44:48 AM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 3 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-3/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #14 on: January 26, 2022, 11:49:17 AM »
ABC Press Release

2604  Shrimp-gate boils over into another week! Clayton takes it upon himself to pull Shanae and Elizabeth aside in an attempt to settle their dispute, but when the two become heated, frustration mounts and he cancels the cocktail party. Will the two bitter rivals survive the rose ceremony, or will both be sent packing? Then, for the first time in two years, The Bachelor jet sets around the globe on the journey to find love! At their first destination  Houston, Texas, Clayton gets a surprise visit from his best friend before his one-on-one date, where its time for a downhome Texas-style family barbecue followed by a surprise musical performance from country band Restless Road. Later, one woman overhears the others plotting to get her sent home, so stakes are especially high when the ladies are split into two teams for the Bachelor Bowl football classic on their group date. Special guests Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill of the NFLs Houston Texans coach the ladies, while legendary sports anchor Hannah Storm joins Jesse Palmer in the broadcast booth to provide some sidesplitting commentary. The intensity on the field is no joke as the winners will go to the after-party with Clayton while the losers go home. Nobody is laughing when a controversial woman on the losing team does some party crashing, leading to the most explosive confrontation of the season! The Bachelor airs MONDAY, JAN. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 18 women who will vie for Claytons heart are the following:

    Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

    Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

    Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

    Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

    Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

    Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

    Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

    Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

    Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

    Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.

    Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

    Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.


Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2604-1-31/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:20:49 PM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 4 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-4/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:24:15 PM »
ABC Press Release

2605  Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, its time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters  and each other  during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date? Find out on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 15 women who will vie for Claytons heart are the following:

    Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
    Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
    Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.
    Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.
    Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas
    Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
    Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.
    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
    Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.
    Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.
    Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
    Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas
    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
    Teddi, 25, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2605-2-7/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:27:31 PM »
Entertainment Weekly Episode 5 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-5/
