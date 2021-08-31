« previous next »
The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard

The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Former Bachelor and football player Jesse Palmer will be the new permanent host of The Bachelor.

Link: https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/jesse-palmer-the-bachelor-host-chris-harrison-replacement-1235075856/

(Note: Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe still host The Bachelorette.)
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
First promo of the new season of The Bachelor

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cacHwVlQnYE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cacHwVlQnYE</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
ABC Press Release

Following an emotional and tear-stained exit from Michelles season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard will step into the role of The Bachelor for the shows upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series landmark 20th year. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of The Bachelorette, where he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of criticsa group of fifth-grade students. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life. Claytons journey as The Bachelor premieres on the previously announced date of MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/clayton-echard-set-as-leading-man-for-season-26-of-the-bachelor-premiering-jan-3-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Sneak Peek: 'The Bachelor' 2022 with Clayton Echard - The Bachelorette

Clayton Echard is the new Bachelor for 2022, and we've got a sneak peek at his season -- which could be the most dramatic ever. Beware of spoilers, but we just couldn't wait to share!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u2gBiyZN7bc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u2gBiyZN7bc</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
ABC Press Release

2601  Clayton Echards journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-season-premiere-2601-1-3/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Full Trailer: "The Bachelor" 2022 with Clayton Echard

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qk5WXJfckBc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qk5WXJfckBc</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Full Season Preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQBIcGopjnE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQBIcGopjnE</a>
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Entertainment Weekly Episode 1 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-1/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
ABC Press Release



2602  Clayton moves forward in his journey to find love with the 22 incredible women who remain. After moving into the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the pandemic began, these eligible singles are ready to kick off a week of dates! On the seasons first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share. Later, one lucky lady flies high with Clayton on the first one-on-one date featuring a surprise musical performance by Amanda Jordan; and Ziwe stops by the second group date to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes. After the dates have all ended, a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed. Will Clayton be forced to do something that no other Bachelor has ever done before? Find out on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 22 women who will vie for Claytons heart are the following:

    Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.

    Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

    Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

    Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.

    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

    Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

    Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

    Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

    Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.

    Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

    Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

    Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

    Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

    Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.

    Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

    Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

    Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

    Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford, Conn.



Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2602-1-10/
