Following an emotional and tear-stained exit from Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Clayton Echard will step into the role of “The Bachelor” for the show’s upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of “The Bachelorette,” where he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of critics—a group of fifth-grade students. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life. Clayton’s journey as “The Bachelor” premieres on the previously announced date of MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/clayton-echard-set-as-leading-man-for-season-26-of-the-bachelor-premiering-jan-3-on-abc/