So are these def nominations? Are these just submissions as possibilities? Or ACTUAL nominations?



For instance I see Phil nominated for TAR and Tough as Nails?



TAR nominated in lots of categories....





Interesting choice... I guess they probably did it because of the Detour? I can understand where they were coming from with that.



I might be alone in this, but I probably would've picked episode 3 when they visited The Amazon instead. For me at least, that was the best episode of the whole season, super fun and exciting to watch. Plus first ever visit to The Amazon and meeting an indigenous tribe I feel like could've given it a bigger push to win? But alright.



No, these are the Emmy ballots and they include every single show/talent/crew that is eligible and has entered their work into the competition. Emmy nominations are announced July 13.I agree, they probably chose it because of the Detour. But I would've chosen Episode 3 too. It's better overall. Absolutely chaotic, lots of competition and drama, and the location and tasks are just as good as the Detour in Kazakhstan. Plus it has the "cultural" aspect too. (And Emmy voters don't really care much about the big productions like the WWI simulation in TAR15 which handed TAR its first loss.)--Also, as a personal preference, the alliance was still in its infancy and irrelevant, so that's a plus. But of course means nothing to Emmy voters lolol