Interesting choice... I guess they probably did it because of the Detour? I can understand where they were coming from with that.I might be alone in this, but I probably would've picked episode 3 when they visited The Amazon instead. For me at least, that was the best episode of the whole season, super fun and exciting to watch. Plus first ever visit to The Amazon and meeting an indigenous tribe I feel like could've given it a bigger push to win? But alright.