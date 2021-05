Marcelo is telling that they were expecting a lot this return. Hoping they can entertain the audience. He says that these are difficult times, where we must help each other. That they do the show with love and want to sent that love to everybody.



He's thanking all the participants of the opening performance. And of course he's joking about the group of head coaches telling that they're "big" (as a reference not only to their talent but their age too lol).