SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)

Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #25 on: April 06, 2021, 11:16:28 AM
First promo!

Host Marcelo Tinelli talking about the upcoming show.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tjYb6Oa5SWw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tjYb6Oa5SWw</a>
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #26 on: April 18, 2021, 06:55:10 PM
Two new promos!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EGkZNULxkq8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EGkZNULxkq8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3UyAO324hUc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3UyAO324hUc</a>
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #27 on: April 20, 2021, 11:49:05 PM
The show has a new scheduled premiere date: Monday May 3rd.
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #28 on: April 26, 2021, 06:05:55 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 20, 2021, 11:49:05 PM
The show has a new scheduled premiere date: Monday May 3rd.

Now it's official, Monday May 10th.
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #29 on: April 27, 2021, 10:56:05 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 05, 2021, 07:18:37 PM
The first challenge (as I'm going to call each round from now on) is DOUBLE CUBE. And the following one is IMPERSONATION.

List of challenges (updated):

DOUBLE CUBE
SINGERS IMPERSONATION
SAMBA
1950'S
JAZZ
CHA CHA CHA
TANGO
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #30 on: May 02, 2021, 11:21:28 PM
New promo informing of a new premiere date, May 17th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6NrxD6JjTc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6NrxD6JjTc</a>
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #31 on: May 06, 2021, 03:12:38 PM
Official photo updated in reply #7.
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #32 on: May 11, 2021, 07:42:59 AM
The show will start on Monday at 9.00pm local time (7.00pm Forum Time).
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #33 on: May 12, 2021, 08:57:53 AM
Scheduled to open the season:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #34 on: May 13, 2021, 12:08:53 PM
News update:

Angel De Brito is not going to be present on the premiere of the show (and during the whole challenge) as he's isolated in Miami after tested positive for Covid-19.
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #35 on: Today at 08:57:56 AM
WELCOME

TO THE

SEASON PREMIERE DAY

OF

THE ACADEMY!

 :conf: :conf: :conf: :conf: :conf: :conf:
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #36 on: Today at 09:01:45 AM
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #37 on: Today at 09:35:44 AM
Official photos are up in page 1!
Alenaveda

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
Reply #38 on: Today at 09:36:16 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 13, 2021, 12:08:53 PM
News update:

Angel De Brito is not going to be present on the premiere of the show (and during the whole challenge) as he's isolated in Miami after tested positive for Covid-19.

Guillermina Valdez will be replacing him.
