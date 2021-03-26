« previous next »
SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)

SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
March 26, 2021, 09:47:34 AM
"The Academy" is a talent competition scheduled to start on April 19th of this year, airing on ElTrece TV channel from Monday to Friday at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm Forum Time).

The format of this new reality has teams of two participants that should present performances that must include different disciplines such as dance, sing, acting, skating and acrobatics with a lead motive for each round of the competition. All the teams are going to have a Coach that will lead them aside with a troupe of performers that will join them on stage during their performances. As happens with Dancing for a dream and Singing for a dream, a jury of four will punctuate each performances of the groups with scores between -1 to 10 and those teams that do not reach the minimum score to pass to the following round will be part of the Duel, where the Jury will decide who moves to the next round until remaining only two teams, from which one will be eliminated for them.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:09:00 PM
This is the first part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Angela Leiva (singer)



Nicolás Occhiato (Tv and radio host)



Charlotte Caniggia (Model, actress)



Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk (singer)



Florencia Jazmín Peña (dancer)



Facundo Mazzei (dancer, singer)



Mar Tarrés (Model, comedian)



Bárbara Franco (model)



Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda (singer)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:09:18 PM
This is the second part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Candela Ruggeri (model)



Agustín Sierra (actor)



Mariana Genesio Peña (actress)



Gustavo "Cucho" Parisi (singer)



Viviana Saccone (actress)



José María "Pachu" Peña (comedian)



Julieta Puente (journalist)



Ulises Bueno (singer)



Flor Vigna (actress, dancer, tv host)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:09:52 PM
This is the last part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Julieta Nair Calvo (actress)



Barby Silenzi (dancer)



Lisardo Ponce (journalist)



Débora Plager (journalist, tv host)



Luis "El Tucu" López (tv and radio host)



Gloria Carrá (actress)



Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez (model)



Romina Ricci (actress)



Luciana Salazar (actress, dancer, singer)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:10:11 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:10:27 PM
Here's the list of teams of this season:
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:10:46 PM
The jury:



Hernán Piquín (dancer)



Jimena Barón (actress, singer)



Angel De Brito (journalist)



Carolina "Pampita" Ardohain (actress, model, tv host)


And the host:



Marcelo Tinelli
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:11:05 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:11:23 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:11:39 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:11:58 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:12:14 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:12:49 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:13:07 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:13:26 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:13:46 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:14:06 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:14:23 PM
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:14:54 PM
Now you can post, if you want.

As I always said, any opinion is welcomed here. Feel free to discuss about the contestants, any aspect of the performances and the scores if you want to.  ;)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
April 01, 2021, 07:27:27 PM
SFAD finalists Agustín Sierra and Angela Leiva are the first contetants confirmed for this reality.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:53:12 PM »
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:16:42 PM »
And as I always say, is not a Showmatch season without a premiere delay. The show has now an estimated date for its beginning on the last Monday of April or the first of May.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:18:37 PM »
The first challenge (as I'm going to call each round from now on) is DOUBLE CUBE. And the following one is IMPERSONATION.
