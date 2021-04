Now you can post, if you want.As I always said, any opinion is welcomed here. Feel free to discuss about the contestants, any aspect of the performances and the scores if you want to.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:31 PM by Alenaveda »

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez