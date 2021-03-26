"The Academy" is a talent competition scheduled to start on April 19th of this year, airing on ElTrece TV channel from Monday to Friday at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm Forum Time).



The format of this new reality has teams of two participants that should present performances that must include different disciplines such as dance, sing, acting, skating and acrobatics with a lead motive for each round of the competition. All the teams are going to have a Coach that will lead them aside with a troupe of performers that will join them on stage during their performances. As happens with Dancing for a dream and Singing for a dream, a jury of four will punctuate each performances of the groups with scores between -1 to 10 and those teams that do not reach the minimum score to pass to the following round will be part of the Duel, where the Jury will decide who moves to the next round until remaining only two teams, from which one will be eliminated for them.