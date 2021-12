“1809” – Michelle’s journey as “The Bachelorette” is coming to a close. With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she’ll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee? Find out on the exhilarating season finale of “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.The two men who will vie for Michelle’s heart are the following:Brandon J., 27, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OreNayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TexasLink: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1809-12-21/