« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young  (Read 2138 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24728
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #25 on: December 07, 2021, 02:40:57 PM »
Entertainment Weekly Blogs Men Tell All

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelorette-season-18-episode-10/
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:51 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24728
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:54:45 PM »
ABC Press Release

1808  So long, Minnesota! Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this weeks fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioningcould she be in love with three men at once? Still pondering that question, shell head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on The Bachelorette, airing TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1808-12-14/
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 