ABC Press Release
1808 So long, Minnesota! Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this weeks fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioningcould she be in love with three men at once? Still pondering that question, shell head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on The Bachelorette, airing TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1808-12-14/