ABC Press Release
1809 Michelles journey as The Bachelorette is coming to a close. With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelles parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, shell have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee? Find out on the exhilarating season finale of The Bachelorette, airing TUESDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The two men who will vie for Michelles heart are the following:
Brandon J., 27, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore
Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1809-12-21/