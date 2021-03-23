Random Lurker here but had to post this lol. I disagree, the preview clearly shows a different team winning than you're saying. Here's the team I think wins:
The cowboys say "They're right there!" not referring to Beau and the pit stop greeters, but Amanda & Ashleigh in the background who are hot on their heels.
Cowboys bottom left, Gold Coast Girls top right
Then, Brendon says "Who are we doing this for?"--the Gold Coast Girls have caught up MASSIVELY, like at least closed 75% of the distance.
I think the Gold Coast Girls win!!!!