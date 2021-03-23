« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 23, 2021, 02:50:30 PM
I know this thread is for discussing show and ad spoilers, but I'll just put it in a spoiler tag just in case. I'm not sure.

But anyway...
Show content
They show all the exhausted teams running up the mountain to where we assume the lookout where the Finish Line is. 

They specifically show the Cowboys ahead of Ashleigh & Amanda and saying "They're right there! Who we doing it for?!"

Jaskirat & Anurag are only ever shown running alone, but not necessarily looking too happy.

So either a clear Cowboys win. Or 1% chance Super Sikhs were actually ahead and are the winners.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 10:55:39 AM
Random Lurker here but had to post this lol. I disagree, the preview clearly shows a different team winning than you're saying. Here's the team I think wins:

Show content
The cowboys say "They're right there!" not referring to Beau and the pit stop greeters, but Amanda & Ashleigh in the background who are hot on their heels.


Cowboys bottom left, Gold Coast Girls top right

Then, Brendon says "Who are we doing this for?"--the Gold Coast Girls have caught up MASSIVELY, like at least closed 75% of the distance.



I think the Gold Coast Girls win!!!!  :cheer: :luvya: :conf:

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 11:07:37 AM
Show content
That's a fair point, but it's also worth nothing that the closing of distance occurred when the Gold Coast Girls were running seemingly downhill while the Cowboys were going uphill- this rate may change as both teams climb uphill.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 11:11:49 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 11:07:37 AM
Show content
That's a fair point, but it's also worth nothing that the closing of distance occurred when the Gold Coast Girls were running seemingly downhill while the Cowboys were going uphill- this rate may change as both teams climb uphill.

Show content
You're right-- I didn't think of the downhill vs. uphill/ Hopefully the Gold Coast Girls can pull through though! I think it also really depends on how far from the pit stop they are. If there's still a lot to go, they can pass them, but if they're too close, it might not happen.
