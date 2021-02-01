« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
February 01, 2021, 07:39:29 PM
Episode One Thoughts

The premiere episode was a solid ep! Still loving Beau as a host, love that he brought the hugs back!

This is a fantastic diverse cast, something Channel 10 have done a great job with anyway. I do think having 14 teams is too much, obviously only we're one episode in, but there was some teams we saw virtually nothing of. Kinda makes me think they’re 100% not winning which is a bit of a concern from an edit standpoint.

I think we have two really great villain teams, much better than last season’s villains immediately I feel.

In terms of the boot, I was torn. Part of me felt happy that the superfan in Jobelle survived the leg, but I also felt very bad for the Kimberley team who I wanted to see do well, because they are such a unique team!

My favorite team so far is probably Sefa and Jessica, but also am enjoying the hilariousness that Alex & Jack are bringing to the Race!
ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
February 01, 2021, 07:50:20 PM
What were the issues with the locations? The starting line was really cool, the hotel is a heritage listing, the sugar mill has its own section on the towns Wikipedia page.

Also I wouldve switched Alex & Jack and Ashleigh & Amandas edit ratings.
Gabby54

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
February 01, 2021, 08:30:16 PM
Why do you have the Sikh guys so low?

I thought they had the most winners-esque edit of the entire episode
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
February 01, 2021, 08:55:50 PM
I thoroughly enjoyed the leg. Just felt we missed 3-4 teams in the edit. Shane & Deb and Malaan & Tina were particularly invisible. But a cool episode with good tasks and a beautiful location, I thought.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
Yesterday at 06:11:04 AM
Really enjoyed the premiere.
It was mostly well paced, however with 14 teams, there were some of them that felt cut on the editing floor. Hopefully they will have their chance to shine.

Just really excited to have some fresh race content to watch.

Enjoyed the 1st separation route, is like the separate flight thing, we do get a lot in recent US seasons, but done very cleverly. There was some separation,  but boat teams was still able to catch up with during the task.
So there was a limit of tries to the bomb task, but it seemed that until that was reached, you could keep trying, so there was not swapping teams between tries (understable, due to set-up and harness), but it did made the teams placements for the entire mid-pack a bit confusing.
A great cast season, looking forward for the entire season, which will probably be our main TAR content for while.
Platrium

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
Yesterday at 11:34:40 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 01, 2021, 06:20:52 PM
Something about that premiere that's interesting - take a look at the first clue.



Now Jobelle's Instagram:

Quote
jobelle.erika.ac - Instagram
We live to fight another day! We timed out on bombs away yesterday after exhausting all the attempts, served a penalty for that and we learned lots on our first leg. Always learning!

Jobelle & Rani actually didn't quit, they just got a penalty for taking too many attempts at the first task. Wonder why that was edited differently lol.

Quote from: ianthebalance on February 01, 2021, 06:36:10 PM
Wow they failed at editing that. Really does a disservice to Jobelle and Rani along with making the race look bad by making it look like quitting a task is only a 30 minute penalty  :groan:

I actually understood them getting timed out on that task, because that's what Beau told them at the pit stop.
Declive

Re: TAR AUS 5 Ep 1 LIVE SHOW DISCUSSIONS!
Today at 01:42:49 AM
Well i really enjoyed this first episode. The cast is marvelous and diverse.
I loved the final outcome of the episode as well. After all, they survived the penalty. It was pretty nice.
