Really enjoyed the premiere.

It was mostly well paced, however with 14 teams, there were some of them that felt cut on the editing floor. Hopefully they will have their chance to shine.



Just really excited to have some fresh race content to watch.



Enjoyed the 1st separation route, is like the separate flight thing, we do get a lot in recent US seasons, but done very cleverly. There was some separation, but boat teams was still able to catch up with during the task.

So there was a limit of tries to the bomb task, but it seemed that until that was reached, you could keep trying, so there was not swapping teams between tries (understable, due to set-up and harness), but it did made the teams placements for the entire mid-pack a bit confusing.

A great cast season, looking forward for the entire season, which will probably be our main TAR content for while.