This may or may not work for you. I've tried using a VPN before (Norton's) and 10Play still figures out I'm not in Oz. Wouldn't even let me look at the promos.That said - I was able to get this Hola thing working for 10Play on my Windows 10 system in both Chrome and Edge (the recent versions are based on Chrome).It's very important you install the extension from the Google's Chrome Web play store (a simple web search almost had me installing something full of malware)While running Chrome (or latest Edge) open up the link to get the Hola extension:Follow the prompts. When asked what website you want to unlock, click the following link on 10Play for the TAR AU promo. (you might need to close and reopen your browser after installing Hola).Hopefully it works for you. Beware of anything that prompts you to allow Hola to use "idle resources on your computer" as a term for use.-Dale