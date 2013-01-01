« previous next »
WAYS to WATCH TAR AUS :LIVE STREAMS

WAYS to WATCH TAR AUS :LIVE STREAMS
« on: Today at 09:00:31 PM »
We are looking for links still and will share if possible.


Meanwhile DO THIS:


 (MAY NOT BE SHARED under pain of ....something!!)


I am putting it up now so y'all can givd it a try.





Sorry for the weird formatting.




#1 Quick version
using the Chrome browser:
Install the Chrome extension called Hola.
Click on the Hola logo and choose Australia.
Watch.
Detailed version, using the Chrome browser:
Install the Chrome extension called Hola.
- Search: chrome extension hola and choose the one shown in the attached pic.Click Add to Chrome and then Add extension.When you see the it can read your data note...click CANCELNEXT
Go to 10play.com.au
- In Chrome, go to 10play.com.au.- Hola might pop-up automatically. If not, click on the extension icon in the top right corner, and choose Hola (the logo is a fire with a smiley face).- Choose Australia. This will make your computer look like its in Australia. You should now be able to watch anything on 10play.com.auIf anyone can do a better job of explaining please do!
Re: WAYS to WATCH TAR AUS :LIVE SYTEAMS
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:00 PM »
Okay guys ...PLEASE HOLD OFF>

Have someone looking into this and it may not be safe.

DO NOT INSTALL
