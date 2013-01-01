Sorry for the weird formatting.

Quick version

using the Chrome browser:

Install the Chrome extension called Hola.

Go to 10play.com.au

Click on the Hola logo and choose Australia.

Watch.

Detailed version

, using the Chrome browser:

Install the Chrome extension called Hola.

-

Search:

chrome extension hola

and choose the one shown in the attached pic.

Click Add to Chrome and then Add extension.When you see the it can read your data note...click CANCELNEXT

Go to 10play.com.au

- In Chrome, go to

.

- Hola might pop-up automatically. If not, click on the extension icon in the top right corner, and choose Hola (the logo is a fire with a smiley face).

10play.com.au - Choose Australia. This will make your computer look like its in Australia. You should now be able to watch anything on

If anyone can do a better job of explaining please do!

We are looking for links still and will share if possible.Meanwhile DO THIS:(MAY NOT BE SHARED under pain of ....something!!)I am putting it up now so y'all can givd it a try.#1