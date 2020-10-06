Spoilers seem to suggest a pretty logical route actually, with only a couple of issues:



Leg 1: Daintree Rainforest, QLD (October 6)

Leg 2: Longreach/Winton, QLD (October 9)

Leg 3: Townsville, QLD (October 11)

Leg 4: Magnetic Island, QLD (October 14)

Leg 5: Cairns, QLD (October 16)

Leg 6: Unknown

Leg 7: Darwin, NT (arrival October 19, leg October 20)

Leg 8: Alice Springs, NT (October 21)

Leg 9: Coober Pedy, SA (date unknown but fits here)

Leg 10: Adelaide/Barossa Valley, SA (October 24)

Leg 11: Port Lincoln, SA (October 26)

Legs 12 and 13: Esperance and Kalgoorlie, WA (dates unknown but fit here; too far apart for the same leg)

Leg 14: Broome, WA (date unknown but fits here)

Leg 15: Hobart, TAS (November 2)

Leg 16: New Norfolk, TAS (November 4)

Leg 17: Unknown

Legs 18 and 19: Hunter Valley, NSW (November 8 and 9)

Leg 20: Broken Hill, NSW (November 12)

Leg 21: Canberra, ACT (November 14)



So then the only problems are the Gold Coast appearing in the promo and Beau rattling off Brisbane, Launceston, and half a dozen NSW locations we didn't know about in his video.



The state border situations due to Covid make it incredibly, incredibly unlikely they'd return to a state after leaving so what if Brisbane/Gold Coast is Leg 6, in between Cairns and Darwin, and the mystery gap between New Norfolk and the Hunter Valley is a leg that involves driving across Tasmania to Launceston airport, flying into Sydney, and then a long drive along the highways through the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, and Orange to Dubbo? Dubbo is also very near the Hunter Valley and makes perfect sense as a starting point for a visit to that region.



That'd fix EVERY SINGLE PROBLEM we have sorting out the route, unless more unexpected locations turn up?