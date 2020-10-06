« previous next »
Author Topic: ROUTE (including media info)  (Read 160 times)

ROUTE (including media info)
« on: Today at 02:12:12 PM »
So after suggestion from Peach, I figured I would get the ball rolling.

Here is what we have from the original Live sighting/Trailers by region: (will be updated with New trailers)

Queensland
Newell
Winton
Longreach
Townville
Palm Island
Magnetic Island
Green Island / Fitzroy Island
Gold Coast (The Gold Coast leg needs a date... it seems we had sighting for Nov.13?)

Northern Territory

Darwin
Alice Spring

South Australia

Adelaide
Port Lincoln
Coober Pedy (Not from sighting but from Trailer, so it seems it fit after the Port Lincoln leg (just before the flight: Adelaide to Brisbane seen by Xorux)

Tasmania

Hobart
New Norfolk


New South Wales

Hunter Valley
Gulgong
Broken Hill
Blue Mountain (From the new preview, needs to find a date)

Western Australia

Broome (Beau spotted only)
Esperance

Then the finale is in Canberra


By date:
06 October 2020: Newell, QLD     
07 October 2020
08 October 2020: Longreach Airport
09 October 2020: Winton, QLD
10 October 2020
11 October 2020: Townsville, QLD
12 October 2020: Palm Island, QLD
13 October 2020
14 October 2020: Magnetic Island, QLD
15 October 2020
16 October 2020: Green Island / Fitzroy Island, QLD     
17 October 2020
18 October 2020
19 October 2020: Arrival into Darwin (Supah)
20 October 2020: Darwin, NT
21 October 2020: Depart for Alice Springs (Aussie)
22 October 2020: Alice Springs, NT
23 October 2020
24 October 2020: Adelaide, SA
25 October 2020
26 October 2020: Port Lincoln, SA
27 October 2020
28 October 2020: Coober Pedy?
29 October 2020: Adelaide to Brisbane noon flight (Xorux)
30 October 2020
31 October 2020
01 November 2020
02 November 2020: Hobart, TAS
03 November 2020
04 November 2020: New Norfolk, TAS
05 November 2020: Esperance, WA (Spec)
06 November 2020: Broome, WA(Spec)
07 November 2020
08 November 2020: Hunter Valley, NSW
09 November 2020: Gulgong, NSW
10 November 2020
11 November 2020: Broken Hill, NSW
12 November 2020
13 November 2020: Gold Coast, QLD ?
14 November 2020: Canberra, ACT

Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:30:24 PM »
Tasks in legs we know:


Winton:
- Run around the street in a Dunny while carting water in a urine specimen hat
- Musical Fence (Spec only)

Palm Island
- Visit to a school and the fish & chip shop where they had to deliver pizzas to houses that supported specific footy teams.

Magnetic Island:
- Fire eating

Green Island
-Task involves water

Port Lincoln
- Task Festival Tuna Toss
- Location: Outside Del Giorno's Cafe cluebox
- Sealion task

Darwin
- Crocodylus Park
- Race in a car while holding a goldfish at Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

Alice Spring
- Outback Ballooning

Adelaide
- Pitstop at Trinity Church (Spec?)
- RoofClimb Adelaide Oval

Coober Pedy
- Southbound at the Manguri Siding outside Coober Pedy
- The Ghan tourist train

New Norfolk
- Ghostly element (?)
- Bush Inn on Montagu St.

Hunter Valley
- Team spotted in the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

Gulgong
- Prince of Wales Opera House

Gold Coast
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre
- Mike Hatcher Race Track
- AquaLoop at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast
- Surf rescue with the Gold Coasts Volunteer Life Saving Service
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:32:53 PM »
Starting Line: Daintree Rainforest?




Daintree (From the preview)





Longreach (From Preview)







Coober Pedy (ACCORDING to the trailer, please correct if wrong)

 Umoona Opal Mine And Museum






Adelaide





Port Lincoln








Blue Mountain leg

Empress Falls in Leura, NSW




Gold Coast Leg

Mike Hatcher Race Track in the Labrador suburb of Gold Coast









Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:34:31 PM »
Unknown: Need help from the Aussies :D


1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14: GOLD COAST

15: GOLD COAST

16: GOLD COAST

17: GOLD COAST

18

19: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

20: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

21: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

22: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

23: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

24: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34: ADELAIDE OVAL

35
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:35:32 PM »
Save
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:55:35 PM »
Please feel free to right to me to add anything.
Thanks Alenaveda for the captions!


Could #18 be the Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre in BlueMountain National Park? Which would mean we have a pitstop there
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:51:51 PM »
19-25 are the Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin.

The mine appears to be the Umoona Opal Mine And Museum in Coober Pedy.


