So after suggestion from Peach, I figured I would get the ball rolling.
Here is what we have from the original Live sighting/Trailers by region: (will be updated with New trailers)
Queensland
Newell
Winton
Longreach
Townville
Palm Island
Magnetic Island
Green Island / Fitzroy Island
Gold Coast (The Gold Coast leg needs a date... it seems we had sighting for Nov.13?)
Northern Territory
Darwin
Alice Spring
South Australia
Adelaide
Port Lincoln
Coober Pedy (Not from sighting but from Trailer, so it seems it fit after the Port Lincoln leg (just before the flight: Adelaide to Brisbane seen by Xorux)
Tasmania
Hobart
New Norfolk
New South Wales
Hunter Valley
Gulgong
Broken Hill
Blue Mountain (From the new preview, needs to find a date)
Western Australia
Broome (Beau spotted only)
Esperance
Then the finale is in Canberra
By date:
06 October 2020: Newell, QLD
07 October 2020
08 October 2020: Longreach Airport
09 October 2020: Winton, QLD
10 October 2020
11 October 2020: Townsville, QLD
12 October 2020: Palm Island, QLD
13 October 2020
14 October 2020: Magnetic Island, QLD
15 October 2020
16 October 2020: Green Island / Fitzroy Island, QLD
17 October 2020
18 October 2020
19 October 2020: Arrival into Darwin (Supah)
20 October 2020: Darwin, NT
21 October 2020: Depart for Alice Springs (Aussie)
22 October 2020: Alice Springs, NT
23 October 2020
24 October 2020: Adelaide, SA
25 October 2020
26 October 2020: Port Lincoln, SA
27 October 2020
28 October 2020: Coober Pedy?
29 October 2020: Adelaide to Brisbane noon flight (Xorux)
30 October 2020
31 October 2020
01 November 2020
02 November 2020: Hobart, TAS
03 November 2020
04 November 2020: New Norfolk, TAS
05 November 2020: Esperance, WA (Spec)
06 November 2020: Broome, WA(Spec)
07 November 2020
08 November 2020: Hunter Valley, NSW
09 November 2020: Gulgong, NSW
10 November 2020
11 November 2020: Broken Hill, NSW
12 November 2020
13 November 2020: Gold Coast, QLD ?
14 November 2020: Canberra, ACT