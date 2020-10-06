So after suggestion from Peach, I figured I would get the ball rolling.



Here is what we have from the original Live sighting/Trailers by region: (will be updated with New trailers)



Queensland

Newell

Winton

Longreach

Townville

Palm Island

Magnetic Island

Green Island / Fitzroy Island

Gold Coast (The Gold Coast leg needs a date... it seems we had sighting for Nov.13?)



Northern Territory



Darwin

Alice Spring



South Australia



Adelaide

Port Lincoln

Coober Pedy (Not from sighting but from Trailer, so it seems it fit after the Port Lincoln leg (just before the flight: Adelaide to Brisbane seen by Xorux)



Tasmania



Hobart

New Norfolk





New South Wales



Hunter Valley

Gulgong

Broken Hill

Blue Mountain (From the new preview, needs to find a date)



Western Australia



Broome (Beau spotted only)

Esperance



Then the finale is in Canberra





By date:

06 October 2020: Newell, QLD

07 October 2020

08 October 2020: Longreach Airport

09 October 2020: Winton, QLD

10 October 2020

11 October 2020: Townsville, QLD

12 October 2020: Palm Island, QLD

13 October 2020

14 October 2020: Magnetic Island, QLD

15 October 2020

16 October 2020: Green Island / Fitzroy Island, QLD

17 October 2020

18 October 2020

19 October 2020: Arrival into Darwin (Supah)

20 October 2020: Darwin, NT

21 October 2020: Depart for Alice Springs (Aussie)

22 October 2020: Alice Springs, NT

23 October 2020

24 October 2020: Adelaide, SA

25 October 2020

26 October 2020: Port Lincoln, SA

27 October 2020

28 October 2020: Coober Pedy?

29 October 2020: Adelaide to Brisbane noon flight (Xorux)

30 October 2020

31 October 2020

01 November 2020

02 November 2020: Hobart, TAS

03 November 2020

04 November 2020: New Norfolk, TAS

05 November 2020: Esperance, WA (Spec)

06 November 2020: Broome, WA(Spec)

07 November 2020

08 November 2020: Hunter Valley, NSW

09 November 2020: Gulgong, NSW

10 November 2020

11 November 2020: Broken Hill, NSW

12 November 2020

13 November 2020: Gold Coast, QLD ?

14 November 2020: Canberra, ACT



