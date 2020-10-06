« previous next »
ROUTE (including media info)

ROUTE (including media info)
So after suggestion from Peach, I figured I would get the ball rolling.

Here is what we have from the original Live sighting/Trailers by region: (will be updated with New trailers)

Queensland
Newell
Winton
Longreach
Townville
Palm Island
Magnetic Island
Green Island / Fitzroy Island
Gold Coast (The Gold Coast leg needs a date... it seems we had sighting for Nov.13?)

Northern Territory

Darwin
Alice Spring

South Australia

Adelaide
Port Lincoln
Coober Pedy (Not from sighting but from Trailer, so it seems it fit after the Port Lincoln leg (just before the flight: Adelaide to Brisbane seen by Xorux)

Tasmania

Hobart
New Norfolk


New South Wales

Hunter Valley
Gulgong
Broken Hill
Blue Mountain (From the new preview, needs to find a date)

Western Australia

Broome (Beau spotted only)
Esperance

Then the finale is in Canberra


By date:
06 October 2020: Newell, QLD     
07 October 2020
08 October 2020: Longreach Airport
09 October 2020: Winton, QLD
10 October 2020
11 October 2020: Townsville, QLD
12 October 2020: Palm Island, QLD
13 October 2020
14 October 2020: Magnetic Island, QLD
15 October 2020
16 October 2020: Green Island / Fitzroy Island, QLD     
17 October 2020
18 October 2020
19 October 2020: Arrival into Darwin (Supah)
20 October 2020: Darwin, NT
21 October 2020: Depart for Alice Springs (Aussie)
22 October 2020: Alice Springs, NT
23 October 2020
24 October 2020: Adelaide, SA
25 October 2020
26 October 2020: Port Lincoln, SA
27 October 2020
28 October 2020: Coober Pedy?
29 October 2020: Adelaide to Brisbane noon flight (Xorux)
30 October 2020
31 October 2020
01 November 2020
02 November 2020: Hobart, TAS
03 November 2020
04 November 2020: New Norfolk, TAS
05 November 2020: Esperance, WA (Spec)
06 November 2020: Broome, WA(Spec)
07 November 2020
08 November 2020: Hunter Valley, NSW
09 November 2020: Gulgong, NSW
10 November 2020
11 November 2020: Broken Hill, NSW
12 November 2020
13 November 2020: Gold Coast, QLD ?
14 November 2020: Canberra, ACT

Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Tasks in legs we know:


Winton: Leg 2
- Run around the street in a Dunny while carting water in a urine specimen hat
- Musical Fence (Spec only)

Townsville & Palm Island: Leg 3
- Castle Hill
- Visit to a school and the fish & chip shop where they had to deliver pizzas to houses that supported specific footy teams.

Magnetic Island: Leg 4
- Fire eating

Green Island: Leg 5
-Task involves water

Darwin
- Crocodylus Park
- Race in a car while holding a goldfish at Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

Alice Spring
- Outback Ballooning

Adelaide
- Pitstop at Trinity Church (Spec?)
- RoofClimb Adelaide Oval

Port Lincoln
- Task Festival Tuna Toss
- Location: Outside Del Giorno's Cafe cluebox
- Sealion task

Coober Pedy
- Southbound at the Manguri Siding outside Coober Pedy
- The Ghan tourist train

New Norfolk
- Ghostly element (?)
- Bush Inn on Montagu St.

Hunter Valley
- Team spotted in the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley

Gulgong
- Prince of Wales Opera House

Gold Coast
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre (Sefa & Jessica)
- Mike Hatcher Race Track
- AquaLoop at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast
- Surf rescue with the Gold Coasts Volunteer Life Saving Service

Seen in previews but still unknown location:
- Aerial structure with racers attached and must pass big balls (Multiple teams)
- Frogs task (From the Cowboys preview. Malaan & Tina also spotted)
- Task with mask and glasses with big pile of wood (Kimberly cousins preview)
- Crocodile carrying task (Sefa & Jessica)
- Underwater Scooter/submarine thing
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Starting Line: Daintree Rainforest?




Daintree (From the preview)





Longreach (From Preview)







Townsville





Coober Pedy (ACCORDING to the trailer, please correct if wrong)

 Umoona Opal Mine And Museum






Adelaide





Port Lincoln








Blue Mountain leg

Empress Falls in Leura, NSW





Gold Coast Leg

Mike Hatcher Race Track in the Labrador suburb of Gold Coast









Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Unknown: Need help from the Aussies :D


1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

12

13

14: GOLD COAST

15: GOLD COAST

16: GOLD COAST

17: GOLD COAST

19: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

20: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

21: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

22: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

23: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

24: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34: ADELAIDE OVAL

35
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Please feel free to right to me to add anything.
Thanks Alenaveda for the captions!


Could #18 be the Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre in BlueMountain National Park? Which would mean we have a pitstop there
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
19-25 are the Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin.

The mine appears to be the Umoona Opal Mine And Museum in Coober Pedy.


Re: ROUTE (including media info)
FIRST CHALLENGE:

"In the promo, the Kuku Yalanji people welcome the contestants to their land, and set them up for their first challenge."


https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/reality-tv/watch-the-contestants-of-the-amazing-race-australia-battle-through-the-extreme-challenges/news-story/e498a4136faff997b0b661f062e7ac75
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Thanks for setting this up, there needs to be a lot of discussion on this to sort out the route and timing of legs  :)x

I think we had rumours of a rappel at Castle Hill, Townsville during filming. Should match up with that promo pic.

The shot of the mat should be at Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (Blue Mountains).

Given the highwire/exercise ball challenge location & teams included, I think it has to slot in the Daintree area. Possibly around Cape Tribulation given the mountains in the background?

Also given The Ghan is in the promos, I would have thought they'd come from Alice Springs into Coober Pedy? Dunno if there's time for that though. I also don't think we have any actual confirmation of WA at this point in time from the promos  :'(
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Spoilers seem to suggest a pretty logical route actually, with only a couple of issues:

Leg 1: Daintree Rainforest, QLD (October 6)
Leg 2: Longreach/Winton, QLD (October 9)
Leg 3: Townsville, QLD (October 11)
Leg 4: Magnetic Island, QLD (October 14)
Leg 5: Cairns, QLD (October 16)
Leg 6: Unknown
Leg 7: Darwin, NT (arrival October 19, leg October 20)
Leg 8: Alice Springs, NT (October 21)
Leg 9: Coober Pedy, SA (date unknown but fits here)
Leg 10: Adelaide/Barossa Valley, SA (October 24)
Leg 11: Port Lincoln, SA (October 26)
Legs 12 and 13: Esperance and Kalgoorlie, WA (dates unknown but fit here; too far apart for the same leg)
Leg 14: Broome, WA (date unknown but fits here)
Leg 15: Hobart, TAS (November 2)
Leg 16: New Norfolk, TAS (November 4)
Leg 17: Unknown
Legs 18 and 19: Hunter Valley, NSW (November 8 and 9)
Leg 20: Broken Hill, NSW (November 12)
Leg 21: Canberra, ACT (November 14)

So then the only problems are the Gold Coast appearing in the promo and Beau rattling off Brisbane, Launceston, and half a dozen NSW locations we didn't know about in his video.

The state border situations due to Covid make it incredibly, incredibly unlikely they'd return to a state after leaving so what if Brisbane/Gold Coast is Leg 6, in between Cairns and Darwin, and the mystery gap between New Norfolk and the Hunter Valley is a leg that involves driving across Tasmania to Launceston airport, flying into Sydney, and then a long drive along the highways through the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, and Orange to Dubbo? Dubbo is also very near the Hunter Valley and makes perfect sense as a starting point for a visit to that region.

That'd fix EVERY SINGLE PROBLEM we have sorting out the route, unless more unexpected locations turn up?
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Nice job guys!

Beau says locations here:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/posts/794689744453904

And this is the SECOND time he has said Sydney!!

I thought at first is was just post production but ??? Could we have missed them there??   :faint:
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Also...where exactly is our start? Anyone found it on a map??

Maybe here? https://www.thalabeach.com.au/

Needs to be connected to the  the Kuku Yalanji people  and this one is.  " the Kuku Yalanji people welcome the contestants to their land, and set them up for their first challenge"

Also close to Cairns and we know that crew was there before start.   :d025:
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Re: ROUTE (including media info)
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 02:06:37 PM
Also...where exactly is our start? Anyone found it on a map??

Maybe here? https://www.thalabeach.com.au/

Needs to be connected to the  the Kuku Yalanji people  and this one is.  " the Kuku Yalanji people welcome the contestants to their land, and set them up for their first challenge"

Also close to Cairns and we know that crew was there before start.   :d025:

The Starting Line has been confirmed to be at the Daintree National Park, which is 100 kilometres northwest of Cairns. :)

https://www.viacomcbsanz.com/news-and-insights/the-amazing-race-kicks-off-in-amazing-queensland/
