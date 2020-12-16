Joys:
I'd like to celebrate the fact that this season, despite some of the more scandalous occurrences, delivered some of the best moments I've seen in YEARS.
The first Pit Stop check-in of the season being a clean wipeout
The infamous shopping scramble in Manaus
Michelle & Victoria passing the clue jar at the U-Turn
Leo taking over Will's car at the Charles de Gaulle airport parking garage
The Hyderabadi food delivery service vs. augmented reality Detour (very fresh and keeping up with the times)
A revisit of Siem Reap, Cambodia!
Will & James' reenactment of the Charla & Mirna sausage Intersection Detour at Cafe Beignet
Personally, seeing my Crescent City Connection speculation 2 years ago become true
Inducting Kaylynn & Haley as the new Yield Queens
Disappointments:
I think the answer-sharing and impact of the alliance is well documented here so I'm not going to expand on it. Other things,
The "city sprint", originally believing they would be given an orienteering list of tasks to complete before checking back in rather than a marathon
The French leg centered around the Ile de France commune being undervalued with the tasks we got
A missed opportunity to have a purely Yield season without the distractions of Double U-Turns
No Fast Forwards
The underwhelming Bogota leg
Farfetched but still plausible: the missed opportunity for a soundbite memory task at Mardi Gras World and incorporating the music and noise from the blowgun, teledisco, auto rickshaw or horse and carriage clogging, New Orleans jazz band, Kazakh warrior Detour, and lion dance.