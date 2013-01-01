Positive:



- The cast : The cast this season was great!!! Yes the alliance sucked, but looking at teams as individuals, even the teams that were a little bit more 'boring' delivered (Jerry/Frank, Hung/Chee and Eswar/Aparna). No duds on this season. I love that this year we also got a nice balance of Mactors/Athletes/Regular people. I feel like production sometimes forget who watches the show. We want to see regular people race around the world, not just Mactors and Athletes.



Location 11 legs in 11 different countries, when was the last time this happened? Honnestly, every leg was great, even the Paris one because they ended going to somewhere new (Chantilly) and it was not just another same old city being use. First visit to Trinidad and the Amazon was great, also Paraguay, Colombia, Kazakstan was soo fun and overdue.



The Meh:



- Tasks : The tasks were ok! I don't think we will remember much tasks from this season (The Music challenge in Manilla, the cake challenge from the finale, the Movie challenge from Kazakstan, and the Berlin Roadblock being exceptions).



Twists: I LOVED the Yield twist, but it just didn't end up being a factor for TAR32. I think they should try it again next season, but maybe on the first leg? Maybe one thing that could work is to have this challenge at the starting line, and make them look for 3 different times :10/20/30, and with 2 different planes for the first leg. Forcing teams with the same dilemma: Should I keep looking for a better one, or take the first one I see and rush to the airport?

The Megaleg was ok, nothing new, and I love the City Sprint, but would have worked better with a Top 8 or 6, to see more change between the ranking of the teams.



The Bad:



- Sharing answers: So....... AGAIN, this is nothing new for TAR but....... this was taken to the next level. I don't mind alliances, but teams can't forget that there is just one winner. Short term alliance, yes, long term... no. I'm sure there's some easy option for production to stop this problem. Mention it in the clue: You cannot give the answer to another team. You don't ever have to air it, just write it down and people won't share (Esp. for Berlin roadblock and Manila music challenge).



The boot order war bad : I wish we saw more of the Alliance being in danger, or fighting for last place. Would have spiced up things a bit.... Sad Michelle and Victoria got booted so early. They really had potential to win a few legs and make it far!





