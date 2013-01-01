« previous next »
Offline BourkieBoy

TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
So, with Season 32 now being in the can, what were your Joys & Disappointment of the season?

Discuss it all here, but make sure you follow all of RFF's Golden Rules!
Offline Sir Khalid

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
Positives:
-Good Cast
-Good Tasks
-Good Locations

Negatives:
-Mine 5 Alliance
-Predictable Final Leg
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
Positive :
- New elements in gameplay (The return of Yield, first ever KOR elimination, searching for yield with different time limit)
- Cast with distinctive character :luvya: There are no blend characters in this season
- Some great leg design, with variety in leg structure (not detour - roadblock everytime but with ARI instead)
- Kaylynn & Haley being bottom gods for 6 consecutive legs and slaying all 3 NELs this season  :lol:

Negative :
- The over-powerment of the Mine 5 (Core 3) alliance destroyed some of the great tasks, and caused the consecutive elimination for the 4th - 6th place team
- Linear final leg with luck-based task  :jam:
- No one uses the yield for 4 legs until one team got double yielded in the mega leg
- Beard bros and Will & James being double standard all the time annoyed me  :jam:

The season started out really strong, deteriorated a little bit in Berlin, picked up again in Kazakhstan, then continued to deteriorate since India. :groan:

To be honest, this is the only season apart from S16 that I have literally no interest in watching the final leg, as I don't want anyone from the Final 3 (4) to win  :groan:
Offline arubanna

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
I can't @ people saying the cast was good.. the boring alliance was a result of bad cast.. they are not competitive enough to the point that they created an alliance to help each other finish the tasks..

remember the memory challenge? they even worked in a team of 6, did it luck-based, and shared the answer.. resulting one team to pretty much give up because they know they didn't get a chance.. the 3 teams didn't even try to compete with each other lol

lack of competitiveness..

making alliances to use uturn yield etc strategically or share directions is one thing, but sharing answers is another thing.. they were just lazy and play safe..
Offline claude_24hrs

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
Positive:

The return of Yield in selected number of legs
The double-length legs modified as "Mega Leg"
The revisits of Colombia, Paraguay, Kazakhstan and Cambodia

Negative:

Mine Five alliance
The linear final leg without a memory task
Third season in a row into a 4-continent race that lacked Oceania
Offline stunami

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
Positive:

- The cast : The cast this season was great!!! Yes the alliance sucked, but looking at teams as individuals, even the teams that were a little bit more 'boring' delivered (Jerry/Frank, Hung/Chee and Eswar/Aparna). No duds on this season. I love that this year we also got a nice balance of Mactors/Athletes/Regular people. I feel like production sometimes forget who watches the show. We want to see regular people race around the world, not just Mactors and Athletes.

Location 11 legs in 11 different countries, when was the last time this happened? Honnestly, every leg was great, even the Paris one because they ended going to somewhere new (Chantilly) and it was not just another same old city being use. First visit to Trinidad and the Amazon was great, also Paraguay, Colombia, Kazakstan was soo fun and overdue.

The Meh:

- Tasks : The tasks were ok! I don't think we will remember much tasks from this season (The Music challenge in Manilla, the cake challenge from the finale, the Movie challenge from Kazakstan, and the Berlin Roadblock being exceptions).

Twists: I LOVED the Yield twist, but it just didn't end up being a factor for TAR32. I think they should try it again next season, but maybe on the first leg? Maybe one thing that could work is to have this challenge at the starting line, and make them look for 3 different times :10/20/30, and with 2 different planes for the first leg. Forcing teams with the same dilemma: Should I keep looking for a better one, or take the first one I see and rush to the airport?
The Megaleg was ok, nothing new, and I love the City Sprint, but would have worked better with a Top 8 or 6, to see more change between the ranking of the teams.

The Bad:

- Sharing answers: So....... AGAIN, this is nothing new for TAR but....... this was taken to the next level. I don't mind alliances, but teams can't forget that there is just one winner. Short term alliance, yes, long term... no. I'm sure there's some easy option for production to stop this problem. Mention it in the clue: You cannot give the answer to another team. You don't ever have to air it, just write it down and people won't share (Esp. for Berlin roadblock and Manila music challenge).

The boot order war bad: I wish we saw more of the Alliance being in danger, or fighting for last place. Would have spiced up things a bit.... Sad Michelle and Victoria got booted so early. They really had potential to win a few legs and make it far!


Offline Dånooky

Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
The cast was great, but the editing portrayed everyone rather blandly. I wish they would have focused more on the human side of the teams, their stories and personalities rather than just being "alliance this, alliance that".

The proposal was the highlight of the season for me. Whoever was in charge of editing that scene should be promoted to head editor and every other editor should go back to boot camp.
