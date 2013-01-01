Positive :- New elements in gameplay (The return of Yield, first ever KOR elimination, searching for yield with different time limit)- Cast with distinctive characterThere are no blend characters in this season- Some great leg design, with variety in leg structure (not detour - roadblock everytime but with ARI instead)- Kaylynn & Haley being bottom gods for 6 consecutive legs and slaying all 3 NELs this seasonNegative :- The over-powerment of the Mine 5 (Core 3) alliance destroyed some of the great tasks, and caused the consecutive elimination for the 4th - 6th place team- Linear final leg with luck-based task- No one uses the yield for 4 legs until one team got double yielded in the mega leg- Beard bros and Will & James being double standard all the time annoyed meThe season started out really strong, deteriorated a little bit in Berlin, picked up again in Kazakhstan, then continued to deteriorate since India.To be honest, this is the only season apart from S16 that I have literally no interest in watching the final leg, as I don't want anyone from the Final 3 (4) to win