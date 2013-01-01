« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread  (Read 143 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5478
  • The best shows out there!
TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:19:09 PM »
So, with Season 32 now being in the can, what were your Joys & Disappointment of the season?

Discuss it all here, but make sure you follow all of RFF's Golden Rules!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Sir Khalid

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:44:29 PM »
Positives:
-Good Cast
-Good Tasks
-Good Locations

Negatives:
-Mine 5 Alliance
-Predictable Final Leg
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:21:58 PM »
Positive :
- New elements in gameplay (The return of Yield, first ever KOR elimination, searching for yield with different time limit)
- Cast with distinctive character :luvya: There are no blend characters in this season
- Some great leg design, with variety in leg structure (not detour - roadblock everytime but with ARI instead)
- Kaylynn & Haley being bottom gods for 6 consecutive legs and slaying all 3 NELs this season  :lol:

Negative :
- The over-powerment of the Mine 5 (Core 3) alliance destroyed some of the great tasks, and caused the consecutive elimination for the 4th - 6th place team
- Linear final leg with luck-based task  :jam:
- No one uses the yield for 4 legs until one team got double yielded in the mega leg
- Beard bros and Will & James being double standard all the time annoyed me  :jam:

The season started out really strong, deteriorated a little bit in Berlin, picked up again in Kazakhstan, then continued to deteriorate since India. :groan:

To be honest, this is the only season apart from S16 that I have literally no interest in watching the final leg, as I don't want anyone from the Final 3 (4) to win  :groan:
Logged

Online arubanna

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 31
Re: TAR32 Joys & Disappointments Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:05:03 AM »
I can't @ people saying the cast was good.. the boring alliance was a result of bad cast.. they are not competitive enough to the point that they created an alliance to help each other finish the tasks..

remember the memory challenge? they even worked in a team of 6, did it luck-based, and shared the answer.. resulting one team to pretty much give up because they know they didn't get a chance.. the 3 teams didn't even try to compete with each other lol

lack of competitiveness..

making alliances to use uturn yield etc strategically or share directions is one thing, but sharing answers is another thing.. they were just lazy and play safe..
Logged
TAR 23: The Doctors, The Wives, The Couple, The Exes <3
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 