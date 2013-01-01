I always appreciate good gameplay and good strategy, and this alliance is one of the instance that ppl behind it are solid keeping the promises for the goal, and play it strong. It was kinda off putting that the fact the alliance basically consisted of stronger teams on this season but it worked out for them, they went to the F5, and also final leg. Sure the answer exchanging are bit annoying, especially in Berlin and Manila, but then again the alliance made them go so far, and it's not only because the exchange answer onlyNow the funny thing is, they (the mine five) didnt actually control the boot order. Most of them eliminated because of their own mistake/factor. Like for instance, M/V lost in Paris for like couple hours. I watched in Justin's recap that L/A was behind for like 3 hours from the other team after the detour. Even without the yield, they would still be out from the race (they managed to cut out the gap to 45 minutes tho).Now what might be debatable was the blonde bandits, but In Justin's recap and parade exit interview, they were lost in taxi for like hours when they were supposed to go to the place for swiggy detour task. The were arrived at the plaza when Hung and Chee left the task. And to add, they spent two hours to complete the swiggy task detour. Even hadn't they been yielded, let alone twice, they would still be out from the race.The only thing that alliance could control for the boot order was when the mine five alliance was broken and the three musketeers were born (yes I made the name), starting with E/A (with the u-turn burning) and now the nfl teams. In short, the mine five didn't actually control the boot order, but the three musketeers did.Now ppl wondering, why would you ally with the stronger teams when you supposed to get out the stronger teams from the race? It's because they want to get the guarantee into F3. The goal of the three musketeers, and the mine five was to get into F5 and F3. Ally with the stronger teams would give you a bigger chance to get into F3 rather than ally with the weaker team(s), and only F3 or final leg would be matter to get your chance closer to win the race.Now there is a question, does they ruin their chance to win for the finale leg? Yes, there is no denying of that. But then, every move or game has it own risk(s), has its own pros and cons, and this is what they understood, and to get you closer to win the money and the race, you gotta have to survive on regular legs, and get your spot into final leg. And in the final leg, anything can happen, and most instances, anything did happen. Their performances before the final leg also show that they aren't inevitable either, so this is anyone games now. Their strategy worked and they are now into F3.Now the tricky part is the answer exchanging. Sure the answer exchanging is the factor of why the race was less of fun, i think I can understand why most ppl despise it, but while ppl blame the alliance for what they did, i would go point my finger to the producers and the loop holes. The answer exchanging could have been avoided if they prevent the loop holes, like how they manage to make other can't easily vise the answer to other, or they ban the answer exchanging on some tasks (like they did in Genghis' spy detour in Kazakhstan). I believe ppl will do whatever they do to get out and finish the task as soon as possible, as long it isn't against the rules, and it's up to the producers and/or designer thinking about how to not only to polish their leg design, but also to reduce the loop holes small as possible.