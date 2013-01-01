« previous next »
TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
DIscussion of the ALLIANCE.


Throughout the race...was this an incrediible decision? Or did it hurt the race itself?


 I did find it AMAZING that Phil took the time to instruct racers about not helping each other at the start. That alone tells me that production was NOT happy with this alliance. Just IMO.

If anyone wants to do a summary of the Alliance and its effects on each leg...I will add it to the  space below!

Talk away...your thoughts always AMAZE me!
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
I don't want to read too much into this, because it could be a factor of there simply being fewer teams, but to me it seemed like the editing picked up in terms of alliance content around Leg 6 after the elimination of Michelle and Victoria.
Of course, the Sauerkraut RB was one of the most egregious examples of answer-sharing, but I think the alliance's massive displays of comfort in answer-sharing was at least partially result of Mich & Vic's elimination. As the duo displayed in Paraguay, they had a knack for quickly knocking tasks out, but struggled with transportation. For this reason, the two introduced a level of unpredictability that is present in most seasons of the show, where the "tiers" of teams isn't nearly as stratified as we saw this season. They were the single biggest risk, seemingly, to the Mine 4+1 waiting on each other.
Starting in Leg 6, the top 4 could reasonably assume that, especially with the legs focusing on self-driving, they had a much more comfortable lead over Leo & Alana/Eswar & Aparna/Hayley & Kaylynn (specifically the latter). None of the other three teams had, at the time, demonstrated the ability to get tasks as quickly as Mich & Vic. I know this sounds like a stan post, but, coincidental or not, Leg 6 really galvanized the shift in the race narrative and opened the door for absolute domination on the alliance's behalf. Answer-sharing was common across all teams in the Manaus Market and Paraguayan orchestra, but in the second half of the race it was completely one-sided and increasingly common, as the Mine 5 realized just how easily they could get away with it.
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 07:40:46 AM
I don't want to read too much into this, because it could be a factor of there simply being fewer teams, but to me it seemed like the editing picked up in terms of alliance content around Leg 6 after the elimination of Michelle and Victoria.
Of course, the Sauerkraut RB was one of the most egregious examples of answer-sharing, but I think the alliance's massive displays of comfort in answer-sharing was at least partially result of Mich & Vic's elimination. As the duo displayed in Paraguay, they had a knack for quickly knocking tasks out, but struggled with transportation. For this reason, the two introduced a level of unpredictability that is present in most seasons of the show, where the "tiers" of teams isn't nearly as stratified as we saw this season. They were the single biggest risk, seemingly, to the Mine 4+1 waiting on each other.
Starting in Leg 6, the top 4 could reasonably assume that, especially with the legs focusing on self-driving, they had a much more comfortable lead over Leo & Alana/Eswar & Aparna/Hayley & Kaylynn (specifically the latter). None of the other three teams had, at the time, demonstrated the ability to get tasks as quickly as Mich & Vic. I know this sounds like a stan post, but, coincidental or not, Leg 6 really galvanized the shift in the race narrative and opened the door for absolute domination on the alliance's behalf. Answer-sharing was common across all teams in the Manaus Market and Paraguayan orchestra, but in the second half of the race it was completely one-sided and increasingly common, as the Mine 5 realized just how easily they could get away with it.

Interesting analysis Bookworm. I do wonder how could it play out if Michelle & Victoria made it further than France.
They had the goods & prowess of being good Racers except for them being directionally-challenged.
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
I'll look at the variance of placements later, after work, but I assume that Mich & Vic had one of the higher variances in placement, compared to the likes of Eswar & Aparna, who are one of the most consistent teams ever. Variance is a close proxy for unpredictability; accordingly, consistent placements lead to the predictability that plagued the latter half of the race. With predictability comes safety, and with safety, the Mine 5 teams can wait for each other and share answers with little risk.

My post was not meant to be overly complimentary of Michelle & Victoria (though I totally am), but to notice a shift in race dynamics starting in Leg 6. Thanks for your kind words!
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
I always appreciate good gameplay and good strategy, and this alliance is one of the instance that ppl behind it are solid keeping the promises for the goal, and play it strong. It was kinda off putting that the fact the alliance basically consisted of stronger teams on this season but it worked out for them, they went to the F5, and also final leg. Sure the answer exchanging are bit annoying, especially in Berlin and Manila, but then again the alliance made them go so far, and it's not only because the exchange answer only

Now the funny thing is, they (the mine five) didnt actually control the boot order. Most of them eliminated because of their own mistake/factor. Like for instance, M/V lost in Paris for like couple hours. I watched in Justin's recap that L/A was behind for like 3 hours from the other team after the detour. Even without the yield, they would still be out from the race (they managed to cut out the gap to 45 minutes tho).

Now what might be debatable was the blonde bandits, but In Justin's recap and parade exit interview, they were lost in taxi for like hours when they were supposed to go to the place for swiggy detour task. The were arrived at the plaza when Hung and Chee left the task. And to add, they spent two hours to complete the swiggy task detour. Even hadn't they been yielded, let alone twice, they would still be out from the race.

The only thing that alliance could control for the boot order was when the mine five alliance was broken and the three musketeers were born (yes I made the name  :lol: ), starting with E/A (with the u-turn burning) and now the nfl teams.  In short, the mine five didn't actually control the boot order, but the three musketeers did.

Now ppl wondering, why would you ally with the stronger teams when you supposed to get out the stronger teams from the race? It's because they want to get the guarantee into F3. The goal of the three musketeers, and the mine five was to get into F5 and F3. Ally with the stronger teams would give you a bigger chance to get into F3 rather than ally with the weaker team(s), and only F3 or final leg would be matter to get your chance closer to win the race.

Now there is a question, does they ruin their chance to win for the finale leg? Yes, there is no denying of that. But then
, every move or game has it own risk(s), has its own pros and cons, and this is what they understood, and to get you closer to win the money and the race, you gotta have to survive on regular legs, and get your spot into final leg. And in the final leg, anything can happen, and most instances, anything did happen. Their performances before the final leg also show that they aren't inevitable either, so this is anyone games now. Their strategy worked and they are now into F3.

Now the tricky part is the answer exchanging. Sure the answer exchanging is the factor of why the race was less of fun, i think I can understand why most ppl despise it, but while ppl blame the alliance for what they did, i would go point my finger to the producers and the loop holes. The answer exchanging could have been avoided if they prevent the loop holes, like how they manage to make other can't easily vise the answer to other, or they ban the answer exchanging on some tasks (like they did in Genghis' spy detour in Kazakhstan). I believe ppl will do whatever they do to get out and finish the task as soon as possible, as long it isn't against the rules, and it's up to the producers and/or designer thinking about how to not only to polish their leg design, but also to reduce the loop holes small as possible.
