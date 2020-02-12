« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM  (Read 346 times)

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:32:25 PM »
We return to Eswar & Aparna consoling themselves and hoping everything will be okay. "They could've U-Turned the teams at the other Detour. They showed they are athletes with no brains."

Hung & Chee get a check and are correct on first try! They have to plant seeds from the gnome's satchel before receiving their clue. They move on to the board while Will & James are following just behind them. Both get to the board with James annoyed by DeAngelo & Gary getting to the board 1st.

Meanwhile, DeAngelo & Gary and Riley & Madisson are in their tuk-tuks to the Khmer Ceramics Center with a smug comment by Riley. Aparna & Eswar are at the Farm Detour and hate their guts.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:33:48 PM »
Panthers and volleyballers reach the ROADBLOCK at the same time. ROADBLOCK: Who thinks they can fit the mold? One team member must create a ceramic tile. After proper completion, they must retrieve a key from the gnome's satchel to unlock a chest. Inside the chest are eight pieces of a ceramic slider puzzle that they must solve to receive their next clue.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:36:37 PM »
Riley and DeAngelo are surprised with the simplicity of the process, though it is very hard to achieve.

Eswar & Aparna want to see their faces when they don't get eliminated. Hung & Chee reach the Roadblock in 3rd and Chee does the task. He is carefully placing colors inside the narrow iron grilles. Boyfriends get to the ceramics center in 4th. Will does the RB because he loves arts and crafts.

DeAngelo is struggling while Riley's tile can't come off and has to start over. Chee is confused how to get the tile off.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:38:57 PM »
Eswar & Aparna get their check for the garden and are approved. "Let's get out of here." They progress back to the board and head back onto the mainland. "Hopefully it's a really long Roadblock."

Everyone is struggling with the ceramic tile. Riley and De find out they have to grease the mold before doing the entire tile. Will finds it very straightforward.

Riley finishes and gets his tile completed. Onto his puzzle.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:40:25 PM »
Will finishes the tile in 2nd place and moves on to the puzzle. Chee is still struggling. DeAngelo too.

Riley finishes his puzzle and gets his clue. Race to the next Pit Stop at Angkor Thom! Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.

Speaking of Will, he finishes the puzzle 2nd.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:40:45 PM »
Boyfriends and volleyballers in a race for 1st.
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:42:15 PM »
Chee and DeAngelo are still not understanding that they have to grease the mold. Gary wants to lay down while Hung watches Chee attentively.

Volleyballers get off their tuk-tuk followed by Will & James.

Riley & Madisson reach the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They win a trip for two to Norway!
