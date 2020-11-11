« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM

TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
Title Find thanks to Claude!


claude_24hrs on November 11, 2020, 08:04:59 PM
Episode 10 title is "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty" and is to air on December 2, 2020.

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/
ZouLy on November 21, 2020, 07:49:47 AM

THE FINAL FIVE TEAMS RACE THROUGH SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA WHERE THEY FACE THE SECOND AND FINAL DOUBLE U-TURN OF THE SEASON, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 ON CBS!

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
Re: TAR 32 EP 10 "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty!" DEC 2 8PM
