Episode 10 title is "Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty" and is to air on December 2, 2020.http://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/
THE FINAL FIVE TEAMS RACE THROUGH SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA WHERE THEY FACE THE SECOND AND FINAL DOUBLE U-TURN OF THE SEASON, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 ON CBS!https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/
