Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.



It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

Actually its completely rational and the most logical choice to make.



I will again preface that I don't like the Yield or the U-Turn in any form. I assume that the racers discovered at some point during this leg (I would assume in the route info before the final one), that this episode would be their last opportunity to use a Yield.



With the first part of the leg, we know that past the first route marker that Kaylynn & Haley were last. When Will & James depart the Detour in first they see all other teams there, I would assume that these (aligned) would let everyone know the Blonde Bombers are to the best of their knowledge last, or behind the pack (they should all understand they could have chosen the other detour option). But for Will & James using the Yield on one of the teams in the alliances would put a target on their back for the rest of the leg. Help they they might normally expect would not arrive. And if they knew another Yield was available it would mean they could be retaliated against. The Blonde Bombers are believed at this point to be near the rear of the pack, and can't Yield them with a future Yield.

I understand the logic and I understand your intention. A piece of trivia is that they were told this leg would be the final leg with Yield since the Germany leg.



Do you want to know why they always tell the racers in advance that Yield/U-turn is ahead? To encourage the teams to strategize and use them and I think what you're saying have the same effect.



No one used U-turn in S13 so in S14, they installed Blind U-turn. In S17, because no one used U-turn in S15 and in S16, Brandy & Carol made a big scene about U-turn, they installed Double U-turn. In S21, they installed Double Blind U-turn.



My point is the show is encouraging racers to sabotage each other and it's frustrating to watch the racers having the worst drawn out of them and to be honest, it's no longer enjoyable to watch. I'm tired of the same old same old drama on RTV and this is coming from a guy who loves drama.



As I stated in the very first part of my initial response, I don't like Yields, U-Turns, Intersections, ect. Anything that has the impact of slowing down a team outside of hours of operations and travel time. It can be my favorite team of all time using it, I still don't like the use of them on the show. But they have been a part of the show since 2004. So I can't do anything about that. But was just responding to the people who thought it wasn't smart choices or it didn't make since to use the yield on the team in the back, or to have them get yielded twice. And on that it's absolutely right choice if you are going to use it. Of course, again I wish no team ever did. Really about he only thing on the race, besides roadblocks, detours, and route marker tasks that I have liked was the original use of the Fast Forward that lasted through the first 4 seasons. One on every leg except the last two, but that's just me.