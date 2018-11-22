Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
I don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall.
Quote from: ovalorange on September 23, 2020, 02:36:24 AMThere's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destinationThe letters flash between those five and S, A, K, U, R, which unscrambled spell SAUERKRAUT.
At some point they have to ditch their cars since the taxi drama is after dark
Quote from: ianthebalance on Yesterday at 02:19:26 PMAt some point they have to ditch their cars since the taxi drama is after darkWait a minute, they arrive in the middle of the night right? So the taxi drama could be at the start of the leg. Of course I think Berliners would appreciate it if those doing the Beer Yoga detour didn't drive after that. .
