TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2

georgiapeach

TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 AM »
Title find thanks to Claude!
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:33 AM »
saved
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:59 AM »
saved
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:53:47 AM »
no posting except for Oval please
ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:28:34 PM »
saved
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:13:34 PM »
Saved.
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:14:02 PM »
Saved.
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:15:11 PM »
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cN3tWAbnLtY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cN3tWAbnLtY</a>
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:15:45 PM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:16:13 PM »
Caps.


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM »
The Amazing Race - I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling (Sneak Peek 1)

Teams reach new heights in Berlin, Germany as they walk face-first down the exterior of a building for nearly 200 feet, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/di7DTNIi3Tw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/di7DTNIi3Tw</a>

The Amazing Race - I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f0Q5E9KylAA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f0Q5E9KylAA</a>

RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:43:08 AM »
The Amazing Race - I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling/Give Me a Beard Bump (Preview)

Teams reach new heights in Berlin, Germany as they walk face-first down the exterior of a building for nearly 200 feet.  Teams travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan where they brave the cold weather while perfecting a choreographed fight scene and decorating a yurt, on The Amazing Race, Wednesday, at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a4Hncm8ypoo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a4Hncm8ypoo</a>
Kamineko

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:28:24 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 03:16:13 PM

26


27

I don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)

I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall. :duno:
Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:40:03 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 11:28:24 AM
I don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)

I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall. :duno:

Quote from: Xoruz on September 23, 2020, 09:08:01 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on September 23, 2020, 02:36:24 AM
There's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destination

The letters flash between those five and S, A, K, U, R, which unscrambled spell SAUERKRAUT.
Kamineko

Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:14:54 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 11:40:03 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 11:28:24 AM
I don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)

I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall. :duno:

Quote from: Xoruz on September 23, 2020, 09:08:01 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on September 23, 2020, 02:36:24 AM
There's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destination

The letters flash between those five and S, A, K, U, R, which unscrambled spell SAUERKRAUT.

Thanks! :tup:
