Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
2627
I don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall.
Quote from: ovalorange on September 23, 2020, 02:36:24 AMThere's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destinationThe letters flash between those five and S, A, K, U, R, which unscrambled spell SAUERKRAUT.
There's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destination
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 11:28:24 AMI don't know if someone has mentioned this before, but I noticed on these pictures, there are light-up letters on the roof of the next building when they're doing the Roadblock(?)I guess that they have to find out like a word or the name of their next destination while walking on the wall. Quote from: Xoruz on September 23, 2020, 09:08:01 AMQuote from: ovalorange on September 23, 2020, 02:36:24 AMThere's very clearly some lit up letters on the ground of the Berlin rappel (E, U, R?, A, T) - looks like they may need to spell their next destinationThe letters flash between those five and S, A, K, U, R, which unscrambled spell SAUERKRAUT.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 33 queries.