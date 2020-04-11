« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*  (Read 1962 times)

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Shame that we couldn't get two hours of TAR this week, but I guess reality is more important than reality tv.
It was going to be hard to emulate the craziness of TAR 20's visit, but it was still a pretty great and tough leg.
The editors had to work overtime with the amount of time elapsed chyrons this week.
Michelle & Victoria randomly getting second.  :conf:
DeAngelo & Gary have become the most inconsistent team this season after finishing in the bottom, top, middle, and now bottom again. One bad decision can really be a killer.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:30:44 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:27:26 PM
Props to docol for the in-depth spoilers for this Leg during filming! Youre amazing!!!
:martini: A terere on the house for docol!

Cheers to you as well Rachel for doing the best live updates as always!  :martini:
Thank you!

Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???
That's a very interesting off-the-grapevine spec. I'm still considering this as a coincidence. We had a good amount of designated taxi drama back in Bogota and Kellie & LaVonne were unfortunately on the short end of the stick on that one.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???
Teams have gotten bad taxis before. Although it seems that the taxi drivers were provided- a possible mea culpa on production's behalf if there was a noticeable difference in results. That being said, it seemed like Hayley & Kaylynn were in the right area even when lost?
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
I am now curious to see the departure times next leg. If Kaylynn & Haley were really just minutes behind the NFL stars, then it all really was due to their taxi. Sucks how much of an impact these things can have sometimes.

But changing it to a NEL because of taxis?? That's unheard of, I'd be very surprised. Only time I remember them doing something even remotely similar was in S17 when Nick & Vicki got NEL'd in Russia after the judge falsely disapproved their Detour. But that was very fair and understandable, I'm not sure how I would feel if this leg was really turned into a NEL mid-leg.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Is there any legitimacy to this? 👀 Now I'm curious to know where this is coming from... spill the tea!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
First episode I was able to catch live this season! Below are my thoughts!  :conf: :cheer:

I actually didn't mind at all that the Detour was a Switchback to Season 20! It provided good drama with always changing positions and I found it quite funny when the watermelons had a massive slide for some of the teams!  :lol: :funny:

Taxi drama was also good to see! (finally!) and I also felt some "classic old school TAR" decided to pop up this episode? Does anyone else agree with this, or am I the lone black sheep on this issue?  ??? :funny: :lol:

The rest of the leg's tasks were also great to watch! I had great enjoyment watching the Roadblock and also the terere making was akways great to watch, I love culturally relevant TAR tasks!

Really happy that this leg was an NEL! I love Kaylynn & Haley (one of my favorite teams for the season) and I was glad they was saved this leg!  :conf:

Overall, very good leg this one was and I seriously cannot wait to watch next week's episode, in one of my favorite cities in the world!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Ouhhh interesting.... Wonder what made them changes, I always thought it was always pre-planned.

It was funny that the editing made it look close between the last two teams, while we know there was a big difference... Can't wait to see the difference next week.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:04:32 PM
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

It's not rare, we've been seeing more of the camera crew since TAR29 I believe.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:04:32 PM
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

It's not rare, we've been seeing more of the camera crew since TAR29 I believe.
Yes, it's definitely become less and less rare these last few seasons. And that's a GREAT thing. TAR trying to hide camera and sound crew has sometimes been to the detriment of the editing and being able to capture the full picture of events on screen.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:24:34 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Ouhhh interesting.... Wonder what made them changes, I always thought it was always pre-planned.

It was funny that the editing made it look close between the last two teams, while we know there was a big difference... Can't wait to see the difference next week.
If you can, please remind me to type out DeAngelo & Gary and Kaylynn & Haley's Pit Stop departure times next week a little bit before the show. :2hearts: I am also curious about the time gap.

If the Panthers were originally in 1st when they read their Detour clue and spent around 3-1/2 hours at the Detour, and Kaylynn spent about 2 hours assembling the cello, I can guestimate there is probably an hour and 30 minutes disparity. Of course, this is very rough.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Paraguay always delivers!

Amazing tasks. In a way, it was pretty similar to TAR 20's leg in concept as it also had a musical instrument task on it.

The bottle Detour delivered in a fun epic way! Eswar & Aparna did amazing there, as well as...well every other team. Specially Michelle & Victoria.

I'm so happy the girls survived!
I'm trying to stay spoiler free, so far i'm doing good on it. Don't know who i'm cheering for (yet) but i think my faves are Kaylynn/Hayley, DeAngelo/Gary and Eswar/Aparna. Huge respect for the other teams though.

About this Will/James + Leo/Alana drama i don't mind much for both teams and i think the U-Turn thing was unecessary.

Will & James are surprising me though. They are incredibly smart and capable. Would say at this point they're favorites to win it.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:27:26 PM
Props to docol for the in-depth spoilers for this Leg during filming! Youre amazing!!!



YESSSSS!! DOCOL for an awesome spoiler leg!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
One of the interesting tidbits in tonights episode was that Will and James had watched that episode of season 20 and filmed themselves practicing that bottle side of the switchback detour. Fortunate and thorough preparation, indeed.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
I thought it'd be an elimination leg too (due to the difficulty of the tasks). Surprised it was an NEL, and now curious what made them change it to a non elim
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
This episode was a great return to Paraguay.

The Roadblock is a task I always love seeing on TAR, which is making something for the locals.

The mini-task was really quick and had teams make the local beverage and drink it. (I wonder why the teams who chose the watermelon Detour didn't save theirs)

The Detour was a great double switchback that provided a lot of great moments.

So far every team is delivering as always.

Top 2 teams:
Michelle and Victoria
Gary and DeAngelo

Rating: 5/5
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Tereré lady goddesss <33333 love her camera-readiness. And also there's a kid who exudes "mom come pick me up I'm scared" energy. It's been a while since we see iconic non racers in TAR.

And also I love how Gary & DeAngelo (especially them since they're competent racers, but somehow trainwrecking their way to the end) and the brothers are not dominating the race, unlike similar teams from previous seasons.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
I wonder how many teams would've struggled with the Roadblock if not for the 5-team alliance. Would've made for better TV and an even longer leg for more teams. I think this definitely played a huge role as to why the episode felt rushed (aside from the rushed editing pattern in recent seasons).

This reminded me of the Roadblock in S28 that got Brittany & Jessica eliminated. Teams definitely would've struggled and had meltdowns if it weren't for them working together.

Michelle & Victoria making a huge comeback again. From 7th at the Roadblock to 6th starting the Detour to 2nd at the Pit Stop. What?!? Lol
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
I don't really understand why the bottle dance Detour option is called "Use Your Melon". I don't see any linkages between melon and the bottle dance. :duno:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 03:45:07 AM
I don't really understand why the bottle dance Detour option is called "Use Your Melon". I don't see any linkages between melon and the bottle dance. :duno:

The melon is another way of saying the head. It's a figure of speech.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
The best Paraguay episode ever and the return of classic tasks from season 20: Watermelon pyramid stack and Bottle dance.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
I don't have the link, so stop asking. I'm just letting everyone be aware that people have been able to watch off other international satellites and hence there are spoilers out there about the next episode.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
Also looks like the Route Marker for Palacio de Lopez was edited out, a cluebox was there supposedly:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHMHY56pWMg/
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
SORRY guys.

NO LINKS TO PIRATED FUTURE EPISODES ARE TO BE PROVIDED HERE.

Thanks!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
What a great episode. This beats out the first 3 episodes for me!

Loved how it started where everyone gets shown at the Pit Stop some drama in the Amazon.
Then we move to the Pit Start, a couple of insights from teams, then we move on to the airport scenes with some drama.
Great editing by the team. It felt absolutely nostalgic. This is the TAR that I have come to know and love about.

A couple of taxi dramas for added spice and suspense

The Roadblock was definitely a game changer as it broke some teams. A non-physical challenge that tripped the "physical" & "smart" teams.
I would have loved it if the search for the materials for the cello was on a wider area for added difficulty.
It also sort of paid homage to the Harp Detour in S.20 as both instruments were stringed instruments.

The Switchbacks absolutely were the crown jewels of the episode. I love how the Bottle Dance was modified from a Roadblock to a Detour, which is now requires a team effort to complete the task rather than the other team member waiting anxiously while the other performs. The watermelon stacking is already a killer, I knew teams are gonna get tripped up with this one.
But I do note, that it did not feel as much as the S.20's watermelon stacking where there were meltdowns, switching Detours.

Interesting snippet of Will & James practicing the Detour at home the Bottle Dance.

Last 2-team footrace gave me flashbacks of the S.20 of Vanessa & Ralph vs. Elliot & Andrew footrace to the Pit Stop. But it wasn't as suspenseful as S.20's

Overall, this was an amazing episode. For me, I could not fault it, if I did, that would be nitpicking.

10/10

_____________________________________________________

Some thoughts & analysis from the episode,

I personally, now am getting annoyed with Will & James and their alliance agenda. They were likable early on, but now it's starting to wane. Their over the top spoonfeeding of information and scheming of things is just overkill. It's like they're running the Race of others
Seriously, printing maps of Paraguay for each of their alliance mates and staging a distraction to ward of non-alliance members (Kaylynn & Haley). Let the other teams figure it themselves. Let them run their own Race. The 2 Sisters teams + Leo & Alana are on the outs. Man, they're outnumbered, they're the easy targets. What is this? Survivor? Hahaha. It gave me flashbacks of S.28's Brittany & Jessica where it cost them the Race in Switzerland & France where they were left out by the other teams. Had they made it there alongside Sheri & Cole, whom they have a connection, they would have survived. I just hope that this does not repeat, but I think, it will happen.

Being a super fan myself, it is indeed important to make relationships/alliances with teams on a strategic standpoint, as it could come in handy on the Race, such as dodging a potential U-Turn. But at the end of the day, these people are your competitors and there's only 1 team that will win the Race, of course, ideal is that, you get the threats out early on like the teams of physical background. It is an obvious choice. Case to case basis, but if it meant advancing further while others struggle should be the priority as the main goal is to make to the end. Overly aligning yourself with your alliance could be your downfall, like S.22's Caroline & Jennifer, they aligned with Max & Kate and Bates & Anthony, 2 strong teams and stayed with them till the penultimate leg which led to their downfall, it just wasn't a smart move from them. Getting rid of Joey & Meghan + Mona & Beth.
As S.17's Katie & Rachel said. might not be the exact statement but the context is "This isn't Amazing Friend, this is Amazing Race!"
As an old adage goes, anything in excess is bad, it should be in moderation. a 5-Team Alliance. Whoa there! This beats S.10's Six Pack Alliance of the Cho Brothers, Lyn & Karlyn and David & Mary.

Michelle & Victoria were one of the stars of this episode they just killed it. From back of the pack to 2nd.
They should have won 1st place if it weren't for their taxi fiasco. Whoever, casted these 2, should get an increase!

The other stars of the episode were DeAngelo & Gary. They have an interesting relationship. I just love how they interact with each other.
I can't help but notice, they matched S.27's Kelly & Shevonne's elapsed time at the Detour at 3 Hours & 45 minutes even surpassing it by an additional 2 minutes. But the Watermelon was harder obviously.
They absolutely join the roster of likable M/M Teams I root for: Andy & Tommy, Tanner & Josh, Matt & Redmond, Alex & Conor,
Leo & Jamal....

Finally, Hayley & Kaylynn are getting some character development as the episodes go on. Early on, I found them quite like Caroline & Jennifer, but the "Lite" version. They're growing on me. I want them to go further on.

Leo & Alana, I want them to get a 1st place and get their payback/revenge on Will & James. Props to Leo & Alana on their sort-of villanous attitude at the Pit Stop and animosity towards Will & James.

Eswar & Aparna, are sort of monotone for me, I think it's because of the edit for these on the first 3 legs. But in this leg, they get enough airtime for me to like them even more. Eswar kept his composure and did not get flustered despite being 2nd to last at the Roadblock. I did note that everytime they talk, it feels articulate and well thought off and I could really tell they are really geniuses and he knows Spanish! What a surprise. Every Indian that I know & met are smart.

Hung & Chee, is quite quiet, well Chee only. Hung is the more dominant force on their team. She's a little rocket.

Riley & Maddison, I really don't care much for these guys as they were boring in this leg.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:52 AM by TARUSAFan »
