TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*

Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM »
Shame that we couldn't get two hours of TAR this week, but I guess reality is more important than reality tv.
It was going to be hard to emulate the craziness of TAR 20's visit, but it was still a pretty great and tough leg.
The editors had to work overtime with the amount of time elapsed chyrons this week.
Michelle & Victoria randomly getting second.  :conf:
DeAngelo & Gary have become the most inconsistent team this season after finishing in the bottom, top, middle, and now bottom again. One bad decision can really be a killer.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:30:44 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:27:26 PM
Props to docol for the in-depth spoilers for this Leg during filming! Youre amazing!!!
:martini: A terere on the house for docol!

Cheers to you as well Rachel for doing the best live updates as always!  :martini:
Thank you!

Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???
That's a very interesting off-the-grapevine spec. I'm still considering this as a coincidence. We had a good amount of designated taxi drama back in Bogota and Kellie & LaVonne were unfortunately on the short end of the stick on that one.
Offline Bookworm

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???
Teams have gotten bad taxis before. Although it seems that the taxi drivers were provided- a possible mea culpa on production's behalf if there was a noticeable difference in results. That being said, it seemed like Hayley & Kaylynn were in the right area even when lost?
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:04:32 PM »
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

Offline Marionete

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 PM »
I am now curious to see the departure times next leg. If Kaylynn & Haley were really just minutes behind the NFL stars, then it all really was due to their taxi. Sucks how much of an impact these things can have sometimes.

But changing it to a NEL because of taxis?? That's unheard of, I'd be very surprised. Only time I remember them doing something even remotely similar was in S17 when Nick & Vicki got NEL'd in Russia after the judge falsely disapproved their Detour. But that was very fair and understandable, I'm not sure how I would feel if this leg was really turned into a NEL mid-leg.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Is there any legitimacy to this? 👀 Now I'm curious to know where this is coming from... spill the tea!
Online BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 PM »
First episode I was able to catch live this season! Below are my thoughts!  :conf: :cheer:

I actually didn't mind at all that the Detour was a Switchback to Season 20! It provided good drama with always changing positions and I found it quite funny when the watermelons had a massive slide for some of the teams!  :lol: :funny:

Taxi drama was also good to see! (finally!) and I also felt some "classic old school TAR" decided to pop up this episode? Does anyone else agree with this, or am I the lone black sheep on this issue?  ??? :funny: :lol:

The rest of the leg's tasks were also great to watch! I had great enjoyment watching the Roadblock and also the terere making was akways great to watch, I love culturally relevant TAR tasks!

Really happy that this leg was an NEL! I love Kaylynn & Haley (one of my favorite teams for the season) and I was glad they was saved this leg!  :conf:

Overall, very good leg this one was and I seriously cannot wait to watch next week's episode, in one of my favorite cities in the world!
Offline stunami

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:24:34 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Ouhhh interesting.... Wonder what made them changes, I always thought it was always pre-planned.

It was funny that the editing made it look close between the last two teams, while we know there was a big difference... Can't wait to see the difference next week.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:04:32 PM
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

It's not rare, we've been seeing more of the camera crew since TAR29 I believe.
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:04:32 PM
VERY RARE capture of a camera guy!  Scroll to left...

It's not rare, we've been seeing more of the camera crew since TAR29 I believe.
Yes, it's definitely become less and less rare these last few seasons. And that's a GREAT thing. TAR trying to hide camera and sound crew has sometimes been to the detriment of the editing and being able to capture the full picture of events on screen.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:49:53 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:24:34 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Out of interest...rumor has it this was not a planned non-elim??

Perhaps due to all the taxi dramas? ???

Ouhhh interesting.... Wonder what made them changes, I always thought it was always pre-planned.

It was funny that the editing made it look close between the last two teams, while we know there was a big difference... Can't wait to see the difference next week.
If you can, please remind me to type out DeAngelo & Gary and Kaylynn & Haley's Pit Stop departure times next week a little bit before the show. :2hearts: I am also curious about the time gap.

If the Panthers were originally in 1st when they read their Detour clue and spent around 3-1/2 hours at the Detour, and Kaylynn spent about 2 hours assembling the cello, I can guestimate there is probably an hour and 30 minutes disparity. Of course, this is very rough.
Offline Declive

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:18:56 PM »
Paraguay always delivers!

Amazing tasks. In a way, it was pretty similar to TAR 20's leg in concept as it also had a musical instrument task on it.

The bottle Detour delivered in a fun epic way! Eswar & Aparna did amazing there, as well as...well every other team. Specially Michelle & Victoria.

I'm so happy the girls survived!
I'm trying to stay spoiler free, so far i'm doing good on it. Don't know who i'm cheering for (yet) but i think my faves are Kaylynn/Hayley, DeAngelo/Gary and Eswar/Aparna. Huge respect for the other teams though.

About this Will/James + Leo/Alana drama i don't mind much for both teams and i think the U-Turn thing was unecessary.

Will & James are surprising me though. They are incredibly smart and capable. Would say at this point they're favorites to win it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:20 PM by Declive »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:27:26 PM
Props to docol for the in-depth spoilers for this Leg during filming! Youre amazing!!!



YESSSSS!! DOCOL for an awesome spoiler leg!
Offline theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 PM »
One of the interesting tidbits in tonights episode was that Will and James had watched that episode of season 20 and filmed themselves practicing that bottle side of the switchback detour. Fortunate and thorough preparation, indeed.
Offline Cocoa

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 PM »
I thought it'd be an elimination leg too (due to the difficulty of the tasks). Surprised it was an NEL, and now curious what made them change it to a non elim
Offline NELs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 PM »
This episode was a great return to Paraguay.

The Roadblock is a task I always love seeing on TAR, which is making something for the locals.

The mini-task was really quick and had teams make the local beverage and drink it. (I wonder why the teams who chose the watermelon Detour didn't save theirs)

The Detour was a great double switchback that provided a lot of great moments.

So far every team is delivering as always.

Top 2 teams:
Michelle and Victoria
Gary and DeAngelo

Rating: 5/5
Online Theo

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:24:48 PM »
Tereré lady goddesss <33333 love her camera-readiness. And also there's a kid who exudes "mom come pick me up I'm scared" energy. It's been a while since we see iconic non racers in TAR.

And also I love how Gary & DeAngelo (especially them since they're competent racers, but somehow trainwrecking their way to the end) and the brothers are not dominating the race, unlike similar teams from previous seasons.
Offline RaceUntilWeDie

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:09:33 AM »
I wonder how many teams would've struggled with the Roadblock if not for the 5-team alliance. Would've made for better TV and an even longer leg for more teams. I think this definitely played a huge role as to why the episode felt rushed (aside from the rushed editing pattern in recent seasons).

This reminded me of the Roadblock in S28 that got Brittany & Jessica eliminated. Teams definitely would've struggled and had meltdowns if it weren't for them working together.

Michelle & Victoria making a huge comeback again. From 7th at the Roadblock to 6th starting the Detour to 2nd at the Pit Stop. What?!? Lol
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:48:01 AM »
Episode 5 has leaked. Be warned if you're aiming to go unspoiled.

:clap2: :clap2: :clap2: for CBS.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:09:43 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 01:48:01 AM
Episode 5 has leaked. Be warned if you're aiming to go unspoiled.

:clap2: :clap2: :clap2: for CBS.

Can you DM me the episode? Would love some more Amazing Race LOL  :funny:
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:43:41 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 01:48:01 AM
Episode 5 has leaked. Be warned if you're aiming to go unspoiled.

:clap2: :clap2: :clap2: for CBS.
Where to see Ep 5?
Offline Kamineko

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:45:07 AM »
I don't really understand why the bottle dance Detour option is called "Use Your Melon". I don't see any linkages between melon and the bottle dance. :duno:
Online Maanca

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:15:58 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 03:45:07 AM
I don't really understand why the bottle dance Detour option is called "Use Your Melon". I don't see any linkages between melon and the bottle dance. :duno:

The melon is another way of saying the head. It's a figure of speech.
