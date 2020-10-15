« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Maps Thread  (Read 2956 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2151
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
TAR 32 Maps Thread
« on: October 15, 2020, 12:01:19 AM »
Post for maps during the course of the race.
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2020, 11:31:57 AM »
Ep 1
We already had just about everything except the fruit stand. Measuring ¼ mile from Exodus delivers this place near Wilson street. It fits because the racers can be seen rolling drums past the nearby NP gas station.
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2020, 08:13:50 PM »
Ep 2
We had at least half the locations before the show aired.
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 30, 2020, 09:48:17 PM »
Ep 3
The start was somewhere in the greenspace that makes up Parque San Patricio, Parque Asociacion 114 and Parque Calle 114. Teams then walked down the street and picked up cabs at Parqueadero Carrera 19.
I can't match it 100% but I'll stick with my guess of the Tupe beach area for the Dessana tribe. What makes searching difficult is the low-water mark when the filming was done; compare photos of the market/dock area then and now (below).
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #4 on: November 14, 2020, 11:28:57 AM »
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3116
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #5 on: November 14, 2020, 01:01:38 PM »
Forgot about these! Where is Neobie, he hasn't made any of his overall maps for this season :)
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10613
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #6 on: November 14, 2020, 02:13:35 PM »
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 14, 2020, 11:28:57 AM
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.

There's a structure in the backyard of Le Vertugadin that matches the tent:



Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #7 on: November 20, 2020, 08:12:39 PM »
Ep 6
Start was at Place Vendome.
Although the paint has changed, I'm reasonably sure the pitstop was outside of 65 Hobrechtstrasse; you can see teams spending the night inside the camper-trailers of the Hut Palace. However....

Ep 7
You can also see teams catch cabs in the early morning outside of the InterContinental Berlin and heading towards Berlin-Tegel ??? (no idea about the travel agency). We already had the film studio and the pitstop. Zelenyy Bazaar
The yurt task? I've searched for yurt tourism in the Karasay district without much luck; I suspect it might be a studio setup in some generic field.
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #8 on: November 26, 2020, 12:14:39 PM »
Ep 8
The start was at the Royal Tulip Almaty Hotel. The smog test was off of Mehdipatnam Ring road and next to the tire shop--approx. here.
The Swiggy booth was outside The Platina. They picked up the food at Hyderabad Chefs and delivered it to: Sri Sai Amrutha hostel, inside Colony park, and Ethno Fitness Studio.
T-hub.
Qutb Shahi tombs.
Ep 9
To the west of Charminar is Chunilal Dayaldas; Nazeer & Sons and the Nizam bangles shop are next to each other. To the east of Charminar is Iqbal Dentist.
Taj Falaknuma Palace.

« Last Edit: November 26, 2020, 11:15:44 PM by Slowhatch »
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #9 on: December 02, 2020, 10:52:26 PM »
Ep 10
Phsar Chas (old market)
The Tonle Sap Gold Pagoda doesn't move much; however, both sides of the Detour were set near the mouth of the river and the W-turn board was at Tonle Sap Floating Restaurant, which on filming day was parked next to the telecom tower, which means teams only had to travel a few hundred yards from their tasks.
The business sign is gone, but you can see the tiles and front gate of the flooring workshop here.
Angkor Thom was the pitstop.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2151
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #10 on: December 11, 2020, 05:28:29 AM »
There is a reddit post of the locations in ep 11/Leg 10 as I know those locations shown in Google Maps that I memorize the map of Manila since I was 10 years old.

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/kaed2g/mapping_the_penultimate_leg_city_sprint/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2332
  • For the winners go to spoil!
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #11 on: March 18, 2021, 08:33:52 AM »
Quote from: Slowhatch on October 30, 2020, 09:48:17 PM
I can't match it 100% but I'll stick with my guess of the Tupe beach area for the Dessana tribe. What makes searching difficult is the low-water mark when the filming was done; compare photos of the market/dock area then and now (below).

Not too far off! Found the village 35km/22mi upstream of Manaus on the Rio Negro, at 3°2'41"S 60°19'27"W.
(Comparison of screenshot and satellite imagery attached; you might need to log in to see it.)
« Last Edit: March 18, 2021, 09:02:56 PM by Neobie »
Logged
Found out that Neobie in Chinese means "f*king awesome"! No, really. Look it up!

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2332
  • For the winners go to spoil!
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #12 on: April 15, 2021, 07:55:54 AM »
Does anyone want to try their hand at finding the Kazakh yurts? Need some help with that one! Some clues:

The yurts were not that far off from civilisation, as we see Hung/Chee leaving and discussing helping Gary/DeAngelo with some mud(?) houses in the background. (There is a shot of a Beibars Gas petrol station, but I couldn't match it to anywhere within Karasay District.)

The sun was shining directly from the southeast as Riley/Maddison leave Kazakhfilm, so I'll use that as the main frame of reference. This means teams were driving north as they approached the yurts, on a plateau with the mountains to the south. It must be up a hill from the village (in a valley between the plateau and the mountains), as you can't see it while looking back the way teams arrived.

Some screenshots attached; you might need to log in to see these.
Logged
Found out that Neobie in Chinese means "f*king awesome"! No, really. Look it up!

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2332
  • For the winners go to spoil!
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 PM »
Found the Pit Start in Siem Reap! Angkor Century Resort & Spa. (You might need to log in to see the attached pictures.)
Logged
Found out that Neobie in Chinese means "f*king awesome"! No, really. Look it up!

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3475
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 PM »
Great find! I had been looking all over the east side of town.:groan:
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2332
  • For the winners go to spoil!
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:59:09 AM »
Got lucky when a search for "electronic billboard Siem Reap" turned up this website, showing the exact address of the billboard that Will/James pass while leaving the Pit Start! From there it was just following the road until you find a matching statue at the hotel entrance. Street View is a little outdated so that made things slightly more challenging...

Separately, the Asuncion Pit Start for Leg 5 was at the Plaza de las Residentas.

Now to find that nomad village in Kazakhstan, trying to see if the tracks would yield any clues...
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:16 AM by Neobie »
Logged
Found out that Neobie in Chinese means "f*king awesome"! No, really. Look it up!

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52019
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:53:05 AM »
you guys are AMAZING!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 