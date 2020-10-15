« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32 Maps Thread  (Read 908 times)

TAR 32 Maps Thread
« on: October 15, 2020, 12:01:19 AM »
Post for maps during the course of the race.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2020, 11:31:57 AM »
Ep 1
We already had just about everything except the fruit stand. Measuring ¼ mile from Exodus delivers this place near Wilson street. It fits because the racers can be seen rolling drums past the nearby NP gas station.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2020, 08:13:50 PM »
Ep 2
We had at least half the locations before the show aired.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 30, 2020, 09:48:17 PM »
Ep 3
The start was somewhere in the greenspace that makes up Parque San Patricio, Parque Asociacion 114 and Parque Calle 114. Teams then walked down the street and picked up cabs at Parqueadero Carrera 19.
I can't match it 100% but I'll stick with my guess of the Tupe beach area for the Dessana tribe. What makes searching difficult is the low-water mark when the filming was done; compare photos of the market/dock area then and now (below).
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:28:57 AM »
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:01:38 PM »
Forgot about these! Where is Neobie, he hasn't made any of his overall maps for this season :)
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:13:35 PM »
Quote from: Slowhatch on Today at 11:28:57 AM
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.

There's a structure in the backyard of Le Vertugadin that matches the tent:



