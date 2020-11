Ep 6Start was at Place Vendome Although the paint has changed, I'm reasonably sure the pitstop was outside of 65 Hobrechtstrasse; you can see teams spending the night inside the camper-trailers of the Hut Palace . However....Ep 7You can also see teams catch cabs in the early morning outside of the InterContinental Berlin and heading towards Berlin-Tegel(no idea about the travel agency). We already had the film studio and the pitstop. Zelenyy Bazaar The yurt task? I've searched for yurt tourism in the Karasay district without much luck; I suspect it might be a studio setup in some generic field.