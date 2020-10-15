« previous next »
TAR 32 Maps Thread

TAR 32 Maps Thread
October 15, 2020, 12:01:19 AM
Post for maps during the course of the race.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
October 15, 2020, 11:31:57 AM
Ep 1
We already had just about everything except the fruit stand. Measuring ¼ mile from Exodus delivers this place near Wilson street. It fits because the racers can be seen rolling drums past the nearby NP gas station.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
October 22, 2020, 08:13:50 PM
Ep 2
We had at least half the locations before the show aired.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
October 30, 2020, 09:48:17 PM
Ep 3
The start was somewhere in the greenspace that makes up Parque San Patricio, Parque Asociacion 114 and Parque Calle 114. Teams then walked down the street and picked up cabs at Parqueadero Carrera 19.
I can't match it 100% but I'll stick with my guess of the Tupe beach area for the Dessana tribe. What makes searching difficult is the low-water mark when the filming was done; compare photos of the market/dock area then and now (below).
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
November 14, 2020, 11:28:57 AM
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
November 14, 2020, 01:01:38 PM
Forgot about these! Where is Neobie, he hasn't made any of his overall maps for this season :)
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
November 14, 2020, 02:13:35 PM
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 14, 2020, 11:28:57 AM
Ep 4
Can't be 100% on the starting hotel, but the columns and hanging lights resemble the Hotel Tropical Manaus.
The spotter saw teams go to Chacarita, but the workshop is in San Cayetano, close to the dump; an older streetview here and Google has some more modern photos.
Ep 5
Still haven't found the starting spot. We had almost everything this ep except the pie place.

There's a structure in the backyard of Le Vertugadin that matches the tent:



"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
November 20, 2020, 08:12:39 PM
Ep 6
Start was at Place Vendome.
Although the paint has changed, I'm reasonably sure the pitstop was outside of 65 Hobrechtstrasse; you can see teams spending the night inside the camper-trailers of the Hut Palace. However....

Ep 7
You can also see teams catch cabs in the early morning outside of the InterContinental Berlin and heading towards Berlin-Tegel ??? (no idea about the travel agency). We already had the film studio and the pitstop. Zelenyy Bazaar
The yurt task? I've searched for yurt tourism in the Karasay district without much luck; I suspect it might be a studio setup in some generic field.
Re: TAR 32 Maps Thread
Today at 12:14:39 PM
Ep 8
The start was at the Royal Tulip Almaty Hotel. The smog test was off of Mehdipatnam Ring road and next to the tire shop--approx. here.
The Swiggy booth was outside The Platina. They picked up the food at Hyderabad Chefs and deliverd it to: Sri Sai Amrutha hostel, inside Colony park, and Ethno Fitness Studio.
T-hub.
Qutb Shahi tombs.
Ep 9
To the west of Charminar is Chunilal Dayaldas; Nazeer & Sons and the Nizam bangles shop are next to each other. To the east of Charminar is Iqbal Dentist.
Taj Falaknuma Palace.

