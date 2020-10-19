I've been looking for the location of the circus task, and I found a place that looks similar to the pics:











The place is the "Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos"



Good Job!Based on this, i think we have a missing task. Look:1St Clue: Nemacon Salt Mine (1h40 from the airport)Next clue: ? (might be a detour in nemacon)Next Clue: Problably Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos, which is located in BogotáNext Clue: Truck Task (At the preview we can see Will with the clown make up), so this must be in BogotáNext: Pit StopIn my opinion there is a missing detour in Nemacon Region. They woudn't go to Nemacon Region just to a yield.Let's see. Bogotá is so beautiful to do only this tasks.