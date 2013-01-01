« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"  (Read 1453 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online kiwiazul

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:54:13 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 10:05:06 PM
I've been looking for the location of the circus task, and I found a place that looks similar to the pics:





The place is the "Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos"

Good Job!

Based on this, i think we have a missing task. Look:

1St Clue: Nemacon Salt Mine (1h40 from the airport)
Next clue: ? (might be a detour in nemacon)
Next Clue: Problably Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos, which is located in Bogotá
Next Clue: Truck Task (At the preview we can see Will with the clown make up), so this must be in Bogotá
Next: Pit Stop

In my opinion there is a missing detour in Nemacon Region. They woudn't go to Nemacon Region just to a yield.

Let's see. Bogotá is so beautiful to do only this tasks.  :duno: :duno:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 