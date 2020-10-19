« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"  (Read 2126 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline kiwiazul

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #25 on: October 19, 2020, 12:54:13 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 18, 2020, 10:05:06 PM
I've been looking for the location of the circus task, and I found a place that looks similar to the pics:





The place is the "Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos"

Good Job!

Based on this, i think we have a missing task. Look:

1St Clue: Nemacon Salt Mine (1h40 from the airport)
Next clue: ? (might be a detour in nemacon)
Next Clue: Problably Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos, which is located in Bogotá
Next Clue: Truck Task (At the preview we can see Will with the clown make up), so this must be in Bogotá
Next: Pit Stop

In my opinion there is a missing detour in Nemacon Region. They woudn't go to Nemacon Region just to a yield.

Let's see. Bogotá is so beautiful to do only this tasks.  :duno: :duno:
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #26 on: October 19, 2020, 01:57:43 PM »
Quote from: kiwiazul on October 19, 2020, 12:54:13 PM
Based on this, i think we have a missing task. Look:

1St Clue: Nemacon Salt Mine (1h40 from the airport)
Next clue: ? (might be a detour in nemacon)
Next Clue: Problably Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos, which is located in Bogotá
Next Clue: Truck Task (At the preview we can see Will with the clown make up), so this must be in Bogotá
Next: Pit Stop

In my opinion there is a missing detour in Nemacon Region. They woudn't go to Nemacon Region just to a yield.

Let's see. Bogotá is so beautiful to do only this tasks.  :duno: :duno:


Looks like the Yield is on the railroad tracks outside the circus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mrdQZ360v8&feature=youtu.be&t=34

Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51600
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 AM »
Y'all are all AMAZING!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51600
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:41:08 AM »
episode two Promo during Stephen Colbert Late night SHow last night!

https://youtu.be/J3gtuGUEcE0
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9916
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:10:54 PM »
According to Google Maps, the parking lot is located less than 10 minutes distance from the Escuela.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 