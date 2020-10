WELCOME BACK TAR!



The 32nd season premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) as of Oct. 28)





THE AMAZING RACE” CELEBRATES TRAVELING ONE MILLION MILES AROUND THE WORLD WHEN THE 32ND RACE KICKS OFF FROM THE LEGENDARY HOLLYWOOD BOWL ON THE SEASON PREMIERE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 ON CBS!