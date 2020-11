After Kaylynn takes over driving from Haley, they discuss not being able to rent a stick-shift car at home, and how Hayley always gets the easier challenges.Phil is shocked that Michelle & Victoria are last given all their strengths, and they believe their family will be very disappointed in them.DeAngelo gives his Gary Blowfish impression for Eswar & Aparna, Eswar talks about showing off at the carnival games, and the two teams assess each other's strengths and weaknesses.DeAngelo & Gary discuss how they love the cold weather and the bakers' impressive pie-throwing skills, and DeAngelo imitates Gary's pouting face.Leo & Alana discuss their past trips to Paris, Alana talks about writing poetry, and they assess Will & James's stick-shift abilities.Michelle & Victoria drive around lost for hours.