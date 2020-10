James talks about growing up watching the Race, he and Will describe starting at the Hollywood Bowl, and they discuss Hung & Chee only having one backpack.The last four teams are stuck testing their mettle against the steel beat.Nathan & Cody joke about being ugly, discuss what they'd do with the million dollars, and explain how they became friends.Michelle & Victoria realize they need to lighten their bags, Victoria pulls lip balm out of her bra, and Michelle describes her idea of being cutthroat.Riley & Maddison list what other teams thought they did for a living, discuss competing outside of volleyball, and describe how Maddison cooked and cleaned for Riley in Italy.